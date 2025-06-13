Mason Melia penalty saved as Drogheda hold Pat's for third time

St Patrick’s Athletic 0

Drogheda United 0

Paul Buttner reports from Richmond Park

LUKE DENNISON and his defence proved unbeatable as tenacious Drogheda United played out a third scoreless draw of the season with St Patrick’s Athletic.

The American goalkeeper saved a first-half penalty from Mason Melia before denying Simon Power with another fine stop in the second half as Drogheda dug deep at Richmond Park to earn their 10th draw of the season.

Though they drop to third place in the table, Kevin Doherty’s side stretch their unbeaten run to five games ahead of a big day on Monday when the club go to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in the hope of gaining re-entry to the Uefa Conference league before hosting Shamrock Rovers that night.

Failing to build on their win away to Sligo Rovers last time out, St Pat’s remain in fourth spot.

With a good shape to them, Drogheda settled the better, forcing three successive corners before having the first sight of goal on 15 minutes.

In a swift counter, Warren Davis worked a neat one-two with striker partner Douglas James-Taylor to work Joseph Anang.

Advertisement

St Pat’s responded with their first attack of note, centre-back Tom Grivosti glancing a header inches wide from a Jay McClelland corner before they really should have been in front from a 23rd-minute penalty.

Having nicked the ball off McClelland in tracking back, James-Taylor accidentally stood on the ankle of Kian Leavy just inside the area.

Melia stepped up from 12 yards, but the 17-year-old’s spot kick was well saved by Dennison diving to his left.

Saints were screaming for a second penalty minutes later when a combination of Dennison and George Cooper collided with Melia as they went for Zach Elbouzedi’s cross.

Drogheda then had a fair shout for a spot kick of their own ignored just past the half hour, when Davis appeared to be bundled over by Ryan McLaughlin.

The game opened up on the resumption with the sides swapping early chances.

Drogheda were first up with skipper Ryan Brennan surging forward to pick out James-Taylor, who swivelled to shoot narrowly wide.

A McClelland cross then caught Drogheda square at the back, though Elbouzedi, despite having time and space, shot straight at Dennison.

Melia then curled a shot wide from Conor Keeley’s headed clearance as St Pat’s upped the tempo.

But Dennison was there again to make his second telling stop of the night when diving to his right to clasp Simon Power’s head from McLaughlin’s superb cross.

Drogheda were living dangerously now with Leavy hitting a post in a right scramble in the visitors’ area.

But defending defiantly, they always remained in the game with James-Taylor bringing a tip-over save from Anang late on to ensure the game ended in a scoreless stalemate.

St Patrick’s Athletic: Anang; McLaughlin, Redmond, Grivosti, Breslin; Lennon, McClelland; Elbouzedi (Mulraney, 61), Leavy (Kavanagh, 68), Power (Carty, 88); Melia (Keena, 68).

Drogheda United: Dennison; Quinn, Keeley, Cooper; Lambe, Heeney (Farrell, 56) , Brennan, Kane (Cruise, 64); Markey; Davis (Oluwa 56), James-Taylor.

Referee: Kevin O’Sullivan (Cork).

Attendance: 4,139.