TG4 has another crop of cracking GAA classics in store for us in May

Peter Canavan celebrates in a match you can relive on 31 May.

AS THE FIXTURE list for that conspicuous patch of time in our immediate future remains clear, the annals of the past will continue to be the best source of your sporting fix for quite a while yet.

And for that reason, we are indebted to TG4 for rummaging through the archives of class GAA matches to keep us ticking over with a little taste of what summer Sundays ought to feel like.

Over the past six weeks, the broadcaster has served up classics like the 2004 Munster hurling final, the 2012 All-Ireland football final and this Sunday the magic of the 1994 Ulster SFC first round will be back on our screens.

There’s plenty more to come as TG4 today unveiled their plans for May, with 1968′s All-Ireland hurling final between Tipperary and Wexford, the 1977 football semi-final between Dublin and Kerry and also an U21 hurling Championship clash from 2009 featuring Joe Canning’s Galway against Clare.

No bother staying at home on Sunday afternoons.

Sunday 3 May.

14.25: 1997 Leinster Senior Football Semi-Final Kildare v Meath

16:20: 1996 All Ireland Ladies Football Final Monaghan v Laois

Sunday 10 May.



14:40: 2002 All Ireland Football Semi Final Dublin v Armagh

16:10: 1988 All Ireland Hurling Final Galway v Tipperary

Sunday 17 May.

14:40: Viewer’s Choice 2013 All Ireland Football Final Dubin v Mayo

16:10: 2009 All Ireland Hurling Final Kilkenny v Tipperary

Sunday 24 May.

14:40: Viewer’s Choice – 1968 All Ireland Hurling Final Tipperary v Wexford

16:05: Viewer’s Choice – 1977 All Ireland Semi Final Dublin v Kerry