Dublin: 14°C Tuesday 20 October 2020
TG4 to broadcast nine live games from Ladies Football championships

Former Galway footballer Máire Ní Bhraonáin will lead TG4′s coverage this season.

By Niall Kelly Tuesday 20 Oct 2020, 2:04 PM
Máire Ní Bhraonáin will lead TG4's coverage this season.
Image: TG4
Image: TG4

TG4 WILL BROADCAST nine live games from this year’s Ladies Football championships.

Details of the station’s coverage, which will launch with two games next week, were announced today.

The Friday Night Lights clash of Armagh and Tyrone on 30 October will kick off the new championship season followed by the meeting of Dublin and Donegal on Saturday 31 October.

Coverage will conclude with the Croke Park double-header of senior and intermediate championship finals on 20 December, while the junior championship final will also be shown live on the weekend of 5/6 December. 

TG4′s coverage will be led this year by former Galway footballer and analyst Máire Ní Bhraonáin, who will be joined by Rena Buckley, Sorcha Furlong and Michelle Ryan on analysis.

About the author:

About the author
Niall Kelly
@niallkelly
niall@the42.ie

