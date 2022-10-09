Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 14°C Sunday 9 October 2022
Advertisement

The Downs land first Westmeath title in 17 years, Portarlington complete Laois three-in-a-row

St Patrick’s reigned supreme in Wicklow.

By Kevin O'Brien Sunday 9 Oct 2022, 6:18 PM
1 hour ago 1,540 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5888947
St. Lomans’ John Heslin and Mark Kelly of the Downs.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
St. Lomans’ John Heslin and Mark Kelly of the Downs.
St. Lomans’ John Heslin and Mark Kelly of the Downs.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

THE DOWNS LANDED their first Westmeath senior football title since 2005 after gunning down St Loman’s in today’s final. 

Lar Wall’s side completed an unbeaten season with the 1-8 to 0-7 victory over the holders to seal the Flanagan Cup for the 10th time in their history. 

Niall Mitchell scored the decisive goal during the second period. 

Meanwhile in Laois, Portarlington competed the three-in-a-row after beating neighbours O’Dempseys 2-13 to 0-8 in the final. 

Wicklow great Patrick McWalter helped St Patrick’s to county football honours after their 1-10 to 1-8 defeat of Baltinglass in the decider. 

Colmcilles lifted the Longford SFC title after a 1-7 to 0-8 win against Mullinalaghta, while  the Louth final will go to a replay after Newtown Blues and Ardee St Mary’s played out a 1-12 apiece draw.

What are they
really like?

Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast.

Become a Member

About the author:

About the author
Kevin O'Brien
@kevobrien
kevin@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie