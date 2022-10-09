The Downs land first Westmeath title in 17 years, Portarlington complete Laois three-in-a-row

St. Lomans’ John Heslin and Mark Kelly of the Downs.

THE DOWNS LANDED their first Westmeath senior football title since 2005 after gunning down St Loman’s in today’s final.

Lar Wall’s side completed an unbeaten season with the 1-8 to 0-7 victory over the holders to seal the Flanagan Cup for the 10th time in their history.

Niall Mitchell scored the decisive goal during the second period.

Meanwhile in Laois, Portarlington competed the three-in-a-row after beating neighbours O’Dempseys 2-13 to 0-8 in the final.

Wicklow great Patrick McWalter helped St Patrick’s to county football honours after their 1-10 to 1-8 defeat of Baltinglass in the decider.

Colmcilles lifted the Longford SFC title after a 1-7 to 0-8 win against Mullinalaghta, while the Louth final will go to a replay after Newtown Blues and Ardee St Mary’s played out a 1-12 apiece draw.