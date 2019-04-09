‘The FAI should be very embarrassed by the sanction’ – Liam Brady and @RichieSadlier not surprised that Sport Ireland have suspended funding to FAI pic.twitter.com/YTO2Vose2R — RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) April 9, 2019

RICHIE SADLIER SAYS the Football Association of Ireland should be “embarrassed” after news today that Sport Ireland have opted to withdraw funding for the organisation after a series of controversies.

Ahead of the association’s Oireachtas meeting tomorrow, Sadlier was also critical of the president Donal Conway’s statement in response to the sanction.

“He said that he was disappointed [with Sport Ireland's decision]. I would have preferred them to come out and admit total responsibility and say how we’ve behaved is way below the standards of how an organisation should be expected [to behave],” the pundit said.

“We’ve had I don’t know how many statements from the FAI and statements of support from people in Irish football, but none of them have provided any clarity or information, particularly around the 100 grand issue.

“There was a statement yesterday that said something the FAI said previously was at odds with what the board knew at the time. Where do you start with that?

“Tomorrow, we can’t have any fudged answers. We can’t have ‘we can only answer that when the report has concluded its work’. They have all the answers. John Delaney will know why he was asked for a personal loan to give to the organisation. John Delaney doesn’t need an inquiry to feed him the information to give that answer satisfactorily.”

Liam Brady added: “They’ve every right to say we’re going to withold this money until we get serious answers to serious questions.”

