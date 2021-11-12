Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 11°C Friday 12 November 2021
Advertisement

Stephen Kenny has made Ireland tough to beat – and a whole lot more

Following Ireland’s draw with Portugal, a new episode of The Football Family podcast is now available.

By The42 Team Friday 12 Nov 2021, 6:48 PM
11 minutes ago 186 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5600255
Ireland wing-back Matt Doherty with manager Stephen Kenny after the 0-0 draw with Portugal.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Ireland wing-back Matt Doherty with manager Stephen Kenny after the 0-0 draw with Portugal.
Ireland wing-back Matt Doherty with manager Stephen Kenny after the 0-0 draw with Portugal.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

LAST NIGHT’S GOALLESS draw with Portugal at the Aviva Stadium has strengthened the case for Stephen Kenny’s contract as Ireland manager to be extended.

After a difficult start to his tenure, the former Dundalk boss now appears to have Ireland moving in the right direction.

Sunday’s fixture away to Luxembourg has the potential to temper the growing sense of positivity around the team, but Kenny’s side will embark on the revenge mission with confidence thanks to the considerable level of improvement that has been displayed since last March’s shock defeat to the same opposition in Dublin.

The current state of play for the Boys in Green was discussed on the latest episode of The Football Family – a podcast that is available exclusively to The42 members – as Gavin Cooney and David Sneyd shared their views with Paul Dollery.

“Ireland are again solid and hard to beat,” said Gavin. “The case for the likes of Mick McCarthy back in the day would be to reinvigorate the older players and make Ireland tough to beat. Stephen Kenny and his coaching staff have done that – and a whole lot more.

“We’ll always end up talking about the contract situation but [the FAI] would be totally mad not to go and [extend his contract] now.

“The FAI have a lot to be going on with. They’re putting together a new strategic plan for the next four years and they’ve got to address the very alarming situation of the state of our academies, on which there’ll be more pressure in a post-Brexit world.

“Imagine then giving themselves the work of going to find a new manager for, what I can see, no good reason at all. I think they’d be mad to do it.”

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

You can hear the newest instalment of The Football Family, as well as accessing a huge array of other podcasts and newsletters, by becoming one of our valued members.

Details of how to do so for just €5 per month (or €42 for a year) are available here – and for a limited time only, take €5 off the cost of an annual membership by using the discount code FF5. 

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie