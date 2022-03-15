'England could give it a good rattle in Paris. Ireland will be sitting back hoping for the best'

Devin Toner and Lindsay Peat on stage with The Front Row panel last night.

THE GUINNESS SIX Nations championship is in France’s hands with just one round of matches left to play.

Having brushed aside each of their opponents so far – including Ireland – head coach Fabian Galthié has his sights set on leading Les Bleus to their first title and Grand Slam since 2010.

In order to get the job done, they must see off England in Paris this Saturday evening.

Ireland face Scotland at the Aviva Stadium earlier that day and, provided they can produce the right result there, Andy Farrell will be hoping his countrymen can do him and his team a favour at the Stade de France.

The Front Row – The42′s new rugby podcast series in partnership with Guinness – recorded a live show at The Camden in Dublin last night.

Host Seán Burke and regular panellists Murray Kinsella and Eimear Considine were joined on stage by Ireland internationals Devin Toner and Lindsay Peat, as well as members from the Emerald Warriors – the country’s first LGBT+ inclusive rugby team.

Looking ahead to this weekend, Murray believes there is a real possibility that things could go Ireland’s way despite the French being clear favourites for the championship.

“There’s a chance to win a bit of silverware [the Triple Crown],” he said. “There’s a chance, potentially, to win a Guinness Six Nations as well and that’s really exciting.

“The way the fixtures run, Ireland, you would hope, will get their job done and beat Scotland really well. Then you get to watch England and France go at it.

“The way England played, even with 14 men, suggests that they could give it a good rattle. If Eddie Jones could get his forwards playing like that, they would be unbeatable.

“With that kind of passion and energy in their game, they were just brilliant. They are so powerful and physically dominant when they’re in that kind of mood.

I think they will give them a good game over there. There’s pressure on France now so we’ll sit back on Saturday night and hope for the best there.”

He added: “They [England] hate everyone, so they will just be happy to beat who they can. The French absolutely hate them as well. ‘Les Rosbifs’, they call them.

“So it will be a real grudge match and it will be interesting to see how France handle it. They had a little wobble in Cardiff on Friday, and in fairness, they steadied themselves and their defence was awesome.

“But it’s a different prospect, with an expectant French crowd, and Ireland will be sitting back hoping for the best.”

Beyond this weekend, there is the small matter of the 2023 World Cup on the horizon.

Under Farrell, Ireland have developed well with a new crop of talented players emerging over the past 18 months.

However, the debate at number 10 is likely to roll on between now and September of next year.

Johnny Sexton, who will have turned 38 before the tournament starts in France, remains one of Ireland’s key players and a world-class leader who sets the standard.

Munster’s Joey Carbery is currently second choice at fly-half but there are serious question marks over the 26-year-old. His relative inexperience at international level, not helped by injuries throughout his career, means it is clear that he needs more game time in a green shirt.

Joey Carbery watches Johnny Sexton. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

However, Leinster second row Toner says it is up to the players under Sexton to prove they are worthy of a place in the team.

“When it comes to the Six Nations or an international game, you have to earn it,” Toner said. “You’ve got to pick the best player. If Johnny’s playing better than Joey, you’ve got to pick Johnny.

If Joey’s starting to play better, then you pick Joey. You’ve got to earn every cap you get and you can’t just say we’ll give him game time just for the sake of giving him game time.

“I know there’s the argument that everyone needs to get a bit of game time to go into it, but every cap is important.

“You can’t be looking too far ahead. Every single Ireland game is important for every single player. From 1-23, it’s so important – for their families, for their friends.

“I know we’d love to have three players in every position but realistically that’s not going to happen and you’ve got to play your best players.”

