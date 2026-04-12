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LIVE: The Masters final round - Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry in contention
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The main tee times you need to know this evening, we’ve a bit to go yet before the action really cranks up.
Rory McIlroy. Alamy Live News. Alamy Live News.
Shane Lowry. Alamy Live News. Alamy Live News.
Evening all! So Masters Sunday is upon us for 2026 and what a final round in store.
The drama of 12 months ago as Rory McIlroy made that long-awaited breakthrough set a high bar…and yet this year’s instalment is brilliantly set up for a thrilling night of Major action.
We’ve plenty of interest here with McIlroy joint leader and Shane Lowry two shots behind in fourth. But there’s a whole of star power elsewhere on the leaderboard:
Leaderboard
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Augusta Golf major sunday Rory McIlroy Shane Lowry The Masters