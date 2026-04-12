LIVE: The Masters final round - Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry in contention

Evening all! So Masters Sunday is upon us for 2026 and what a final round in store.

The drama of 12 months ago as Rory McIlroy made that long-awaited breakthrough set a high bar…and yet this year’s instalment is brilliantly set up for a thrilling night of Major action.

We’ve plenty of interest here with McIlroy joint leader and Shane Lowry two shots behind in fourth. But there’s a whole of star power elsewhere on the leaderboard:

Leaderboard