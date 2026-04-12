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LIVE: The Masters final round - Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry in contention

Get set for a thrilling Sunday night of action at Augusta.
6.31pm, 12 Apr 2026
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28 mins ago 6:45PM

The main tee times you need to know this evening, we’ve a bit to go yet before the action really cranks up.

  • 7.25pm: Cameron Young, Rory McIlroy.
  • 7.14pm: Sam Burns, Shane Lowry.
  • 7.03pm: Jason Day, Justin Rose.
  • 6.52pm: Scottie Scheffler, Haotong Li.
29 mins ago 6:43PM

rory-mcilroy-of-northern-ireland-waves-after-his-putt-on-the-15th-hole-during-the-third-round-of-the-masters-golf-tournament-at-the-augusta-national-golf-club-saturday-april-11-2026-in-augusta Rory McIlroy. Alamy Live News. Alamy Live News.

30 mins ago 6:42PM

shane-lowry-of-ireland-walks-on-the-green-on-the-17th-hole-during-the-third-round-of-the-masters-golf-tournament-at-the-augusta-national-golf-club-saturday-april-11-2026-in-augusta-ga-ap-phot Shane Lowry. Alamy Live News. Alamy Live News.

34 mins ago 6:39PM

Evening all! So Masters Sunday is upon us for 2026 and what a final round in store.

The drama of 12 months ago as Rory McIlroy made that long-awaited breakthrough set a high bar…and yet this year’s instalment is brilliantly set up for a thrilling night of Major action.

We’ve plenty of interest here with McIlroy joint leader and Shane Lowry two shots behind in fourth. But there’s a whole of star power elsewhere on the leaderboard:

Leaderboard

  • -11 Cameron Young, Rory McIlroy.
  • -10 Sam Burns
  • -9 Shane Lowry
  • -8 Jason Day, Justin Rose.
  • -7 Scottie Scheffler, Haotong Li.

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