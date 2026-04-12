'I'll remember that for a while' - Lowry makes unique piece of Masters history with stunning hole-in-one

SHANE LOWRY BECAME the first player in the history to record holes-in-one at separate editions of the Masters with a stunning hole-out on the par-three sixth hole on Saturday.

Lowry kept himself right in contention to win his first green jacket with a four-under round of 68 on Saturday, leaving the course in third place and only three shots behind co-leaders Rory McIlroy and Cameron Young. The highlight of Lowry’s round was his hole-out on the elevated, par-three sixth, which follows his hole-in-one at the 16th hole of the 2016 Masters.

I’ve been lucky to experience some cool things in my career…today was another @TheMasters ☘️ pic.twitter.com/BRTK7IBGD0 — Shane Lowry (@ShaneLowryGolf) April 11, 2026

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It adds to Lowry’s remarkable collection of holes-in-one: along with the pair at Augusta, he has also holed out on the 17th at Sawgrass and the seventh hole at Pebble Beach. He also had a hole-in-one at his last outing prior to the Masters at the Houston Open.

“You don’t ever expect to make a hole-in-one”, said Lowry. “I just couldn’t believe it. Obviously, you know, you’re out there, and you’re in the hunt at the Masters and you’re making hole-in-one, it’s pretty cool. The walk down the sixth hole with everyone around 16 and the 6th was very special. I’ll remember that for a while. Yeah, it was obviously amazing.

“It gives you a huge kind of boost. You go from 6-under to 8-under, and then all of a sudden you’re only four back. It’s getting real now. I felt like I did a great job of calming myself down afterwards. Myself and Neil [Manchip, coach] have talked about during the week about the only shot that matters is the next one. I hit a great tee shot on seven, and I was very happy and proud of that one, because it’s easy to get a bit flustered in areas like that. Your adrenaline is pumping. So, yeah, I was happy with that.

“How would you not be happy? You’re out there playing the Masters with one of your best friends [Tommy Fleetwood] making a hole-in-one, contending for the tournament, what’s not to be happy about?”

It’s the ninth hole-in-one of Lowry’s career, having only made his first in 2012. Lowry revealed that his father informed him of his piece of Masters history as he walked off the 18th green.

“It’s pretty cool, though all you get is two bits of crystal. You don’t get much else!”

Lowry’s chief target is the green jacket and the second major title of his remarkable career. Three off the lead, he tees off with Sam Burns in the penultimate group on Sunday, at 7.14pm Irish time.

“We all know it’s all about tomorrow. You know what I mean? Obviously it matters, today, but when we get to tomorrow, that’s we’ll see what everyone is made of.

“It’s a pretty good leaderboard, so it’s going to be pretty hard to win this tournament tomorrow, but I’ll give it my best.”