Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 6°C Thursday 3 November 2022
Advertisement

Woods and McIlroy to face Thomas and Spieth in December - reports

The 10 December showdown will be the seventh edition of ‘The Match’.

15 minutes ago 372 Views 0 Comments
Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy.
Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy.
Image: PA

TIGER WOODS, BATTLING back from severe leg injuries suffered in a 2021 car crash, will join Rory McIlroy in a 12-hole December exhibition under the lights against Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth.

Golf Digest and The Fried Egg reported Thursday that Woods, a 15-time Grand Slam champion, and four-time major winner McIlroy will meet three-time major winner Spieth and two-time major champion Thomas in a made-for-television event.

The 10 December showdown will be the seventh edition of ‘The Match’ and mark the third appearance for Woods, whose 82 career PGA titles shares the all-time record with Sam Snead.

Woods played against Phil Mickelson in 2018 and in 2020 teamed with NFL quarterback Peyton Manning to defeat Mickelson and seven-time Super Bowl winner Tom Brady in a pairs matchup.

World number one McIlroy, Spieth and Thomas, who won his second PGA Championship in May at Southern Hills, will be making their first “Match” appearance.

The event is expected to be played at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Florida, near Tampa with a 7pm local start time.

The exhibition is set for the weekend before the PNC Championship in Orlando where Woods has played alongside his son Charlie in past years.

What are they
really like?

Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast.

Become a Member

It also falls the weekend after Woods hosts the Hero World Challenge tournament in the Bahamas. While Woods is not set to play in that event, there are vacancies in the field that would allow him to join the lineup.

Woods, who needed screws and metal rods to hold together his shattered right leg, made his return to competition 14 months after the accident at this year’s Masters, where he finished 47th and achieved a victory of sorts simply by walking 72 holes over the difficult layout.

Woods withdrew from the PGA Championship after 54 holes, struggling with stamina issues after making the cut. In July, Woods missed the cut at the British Open at St. Andrews in his most recent competitive start.

– © AFP 2022

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie