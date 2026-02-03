The view from France: Ireland aren't quite the powerhouse they used to be

AHEAD OF IRELAND’S Six Nations opener in Paris on Thursday, The 42 gets the view from France from Arnaud Coudry, rugby journalist with Le Figaro.

Hi Arnaud, how is the mood in France ahead of the Six Nations, is there confidence that France will win the title again?

Expectations are huge for the French team. But honestly, confidence isn’t at 100%. That loss to the Springboks last autumn really left its mark. Les Bleus looked lost on the pitch, and a lot of people noticed that France still has some catching up to do compared to South Africa. That said, many are still expecting a Grand Slam this year, especially with a favorable schedule and home games against Ireland and England.

Fabien Galthié continues to divide opinion in France. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Antoine Dupont’s return brings a lot of hope. The big question is how he’ll gel with Matthieu Jalibert – so far, it hasn’t always clicked. But I think France has everything it needs to win this 2026 tournament.

What are your thoughts on Fabien Galthié’s big selection calls – not including Damian Penaud, Gaël Fickou, and Grégory Alldritt in the squad

Those absences definitely raised eyebrows among fans and journalists. But from a sporting point of view, it’s not that shocking. Penaud still has defensive gaps, Alldritt isn’t as powerful as before, and Fickou often disappears in matches. Galthié is known for pushing his players’ pride to provoke a reaction.

Will it work? Hard to say. I think all three will probably make a return at some point during the tournament. It’s surprising that Galthié is leaving out his key players, especially since he had said he wanted to support them and help them gain experience ahead of the next World Cup. He’s bringing in fresh blood, it’s a real change of direction. We’ll see if it works…

France were Six Nations champions last year, but how popular is Galthié with supporters at the moment ?

It’s a tricky one. He’s still generally well-liked, but sometimes he can be a bit puzzling. His speeches aren’t always easy to follow, and some of the visuals he uses are… unusual. It can come across as very corporate, you almost feel like you’re listening to an HR manager.

On the other hand, some criticise him for results. He’s got one of the best generations France has ever had, yet only two Six Nations wins, including just one Grand Slam. Considering the talent at his disposal, that’s not a lot. He’s really playing high stakes in this tournament.

How important is the boost of having Antoine Dupont back from injury?

It’s massive. Dupont’s return is the headline for France at the start of the tournament. He’s shown with Toulouse that he hasn’t lost any of his impact or sharpness. He’ll be motivated, hungry, and he’ll lift the whole team.

Dupont and Jalibert haven't always clicked as a partnership. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

The only real question is how he and Jalibert will combine. Both are so active, they’re the heart of the team at Toulouse and Bordeaux. At club level, they usually pair with more controlling players like Ntamack and Lucu, who let them take the lead. Here, you’ve got two dynamite players side by side. Will they step on each other’s toes? That’s going to be one of the main storylines in this 2026 Six Nations.

And where do see this Ireland team, can they challenge France on Thursday night?

Absolutely, Ireland can beat France at the Stade de France, though it hasn’t happened since 2018, thanks to Sexton’s legendary drop goal. That said, from here, Ireland seems a little less dominant than they were in the recent past. Just like last year’s defeat against Les Bleus, the losses to the All Blacks and Springboks showed that Ireland aren’t quite the powerhouse they used to be.

They’re missing some key players – Porter, Baird, Henshaw, Keenan, Bundee Aki – which could make a big difference. We’ve also seen your provinces struggle in the Champions Cup lately: La Rochelle managed to push Leinster around, and Castres even beat Munster, no small feat. But Ireland is still an experienced side with a solid, well-drilled game, while France are still trying to find their rhythm.