Here's what you can expect from your membership of The42 this week

Pádraig Harrington is our guest on this week's episode of How To Win At Dominoes.

Pádraig Harrington is our guest on this week's episode of How To Win At Dominoes.

Here’s a rundown of all of the great, exclusive content coming up for all of The42′s members this week:

Rugby Weekly Extra returns today to answer the question: what the hell is going on in Australian Rugby? Murray Kinsella dials up friend of the pod Eoin Toolan in Melbourne to discuss CEO Ralene Castle’s resignation, the ongoing Israel Folau saga, Super Rugby’s future and much more.

Tuesday is Behind The Lines day, and although your favourite sportswriting podcast is taking a very brief break in production, we won’t leave you empty-handed. Instead, Gavin Cooney and the rest of the BTL team have gone back through the archive of the last three months of episodes and pulled out the best bits to make Now That’s What I Call Behind The Lines, Vol. 2. Joanne O’Riordan reveals her curious meeting with Man City’s uber-powerful chairman Khaldoon Al-Mubarak, Jeff Pearlman explains what he learned from the great names at Sports Illustrated, Jonathan Wilson tells the story of how Roy Keane once changed the weather, and much more.

Episode 3 of How To Win At Dominoes debuts on Wednesday — and it’s a good one. After picking the brains of Gary Keegan and Seamus ‘Cheddar’ Plunkett, Shane Keegan turns to one of Irish sport’s most fascinating minds: three-time Major winner, and current European Ryder Cup captain, Pádraig Harrington. We’ll put out the full 90-minute director’s cut, don’t worry!

And Warriors, our GAA podcast, returns on Thursday as Tipperary’s Declan Browne joins Fintan O’Toole to revisit his three favourite games from his long career with club and county.

On top of all of that, we’ll have our regular weekly Insiders dispatches from our teams of GAA, Rugby and Soccer writers.

The42 Membership costs €5 per month or €42 per year. Sign up here and get immediate access to our podcast archive and lots more great membership benefits.