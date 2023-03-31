The 42 paywall is now live: here's how to unlock full access

BACK IN JANUARY, we made a big announcement that a paywall was on the way at The 42. Over the past week, you will have spotted the final prep for that day, including an invitation to create a free account to access The 42.

Now the day has arrived where we begin serving up even more of our best work to paid subscribers. Breaking sports news is still free to all when it is published, but to gain full access to all of the expert podcasts, award-winning analysis and feature writing and all The 42′s team, you can now opt for either an annual or monthly subscription: your choice.

At The 42, our mission is to deliver quality journalism for passionate Irish sports fans, bringing you closer to the stories that matter through the analysis, insight and storytelling of our award-winning team. Today, our new paywall makes all of this quality content available for the first time in our website for subscribers.

I signed up for a free account last week and can see some of your articles: how do I make sure I have unrestricted access to all content?

Only paid subscribers will have unrestricted access to all of our content. When you click on a piece of expert analysis or other premium content, you will be able to choose from one of our subscription plans to unlock all content for you to enjoy straight away.

How much does a subscription cost?

Our annual plan, which represents the best value, will cost €60 per year, while our monthly plan will cost €7.99 per month.

What happens if I don’t want to pay?

You can still access and enjoy a limited amount of the latest breaking news. All you need to do is create a free account via email, Google or Apple sign-in to access these pieces. However, our analysis, features, and longform sportswriting is exclusive to subscribers.

I’m currently paying for The 42 Membership. How does this affect me?

We are very appreciative of the support our members have shown our work to date, so for your next renewal, you will be charged at your current membership rate.

We hope that you will enjoy this new and improved version of The 42. As always, if you have any questions or feedback, please leave a comment below, or you can email us at subscriptions@the42.ie

Thank you for your continued support,

Niall Kelly

Editor, The 42