Who did Celtic name as their new manager this week? Paulo Fonseca Ange Postecoglou

Jesse Marsch Eddie Howe

Tony Kelly top-scored for Clare in their win over Dublin last weekend. How many points did he score? 11 16

20 22

Which of these Irish boxers won gold at the European Olympic qualifiers in Paris? Michaela Walsh Emmet Brennan

Aidan Walsh Kellie Harrington

Which of these Leinster players is set to play his final game for the province this weekend? Scott Fardy Cian Healy

Devin Toner Sean Cronin

Republic of Ireland international Amber Barrett has signed up for another season in Germany's Bundesliga. Can you name the club she plays for? Wolfsburg Bayern Munich

Freiburg FC Köln

Who was named the NBA’s Most Valuable Player for 2021? Steph Curry LeBron James

Joel Embiid Nikola Jokic

What little piece of Irish football history did Chiedozie Ogbene achieve this week? Youngest player to play for Ireland at senior level First African-born player to play for Ireland at senior level

First player to play for Ireland at senior level having previously represented another country First player to play for both the Ireland U21s and the Ireland senior team in a 24-hour period

Who was named PwC GPA Player of the Month for ladies football for May, becoming the inaugural winner of the award? Hannah Tyrrell Ciara O'Sullivan

Maria Delahunty Andrea Trill

Former Ireland U20 centre Dan Kelly switched allegiance from Ireland to England this week. Which club does he play for? Bath Newcastle

Leicester Tigers Wasps