Liverpool crushed Bournemouth 9-0 on Saturday to equal the record for the biggest win in the Premier League era. Along with Jurgen Klopp's Reds and Manchester United (twice), which of these clubs has also won a Premier League fixture 9-0? Leicester Chelsea

Newcastle Tottenham

Argentina inflicted upon New Zealand a third home test defeat in a row. How long had it been since the All Blacks last lost three consecutive home games? 10 years 40 years

108 years It had never happened before

What was especially significant about Cora Staunton's hat-trick of goals for GWS Giants on Sunday? It brought her career tally in the AFLW to 50 goals. Reports in Australia suggested that she scored at least two of them with her eyes closed 'to make it challenging'.

It was the first time an Irish player kicked three goals in an AFLW game. All three shots hit her team-mate's Hyundai i30 which was parked quite naively behind the goal.

Rory McIlroy completed a stunning comeback to bag the FedEx Cup and its $18 million prize, but from how many shots behind Scottie Scheffler did he begin his final round? 4 5

6 7

Which of these things has actually happened to Paul Pogba this week? His brother, Matthias, has accused him of practicing witchcraft and asking somebody to cast a spell on Kylian Mbappé. His cousin, Tobias, has accused him of 'setting free' his pet budgies while Pogba house-sat for him in June.

His sister, Alexias, accidentally shared his Netflix password on Instagram. The password appeared to explicitly reference Sky Sports pundit Graeme Souness. His fantasy football team was leaked on social media and showed that he captained Southampton's James Ward-Prowse against Manchester United in Game Week 4.

Which one of these Grand Slam winners made it past the first round of the US Open? Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina Reigning US Open champion Emma Raducanu

French Open champion Iga Swiatek Two-time US Open champion Naomi Osaka

Substitute Lily Agg scored the winner as Ireland booked their first ever World Cup playoff on a special night at Tallaght Stadium, but who was named player of the match? Megan Campbell Megan Connolly

Heather Payne Also Lily Agg

Which former Dublin star will take charge of the Longford men's senior footballers next season? Jason Sherlock Paddy Christie

Coman Goggins Alan Brogan

Which of these football clubs is not currently top of their league championship table? Manchester City Paris Saint-Germain

Bayern Real Madrid