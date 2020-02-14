Know your sport? Take our weekly quiz

Four-time major winner Rory McIlroy replaced Brooks Koepka as the world no.1, but before this week, when did the Northern Irishman last top the world rankings? 2015 2016

2017 2018

Ireland U21 playmaker Connor Ronan produced a man-of-the-match display for Blackpool against Southend United. From which club is he on loan? Wolves Brighton

Aston Villa Southampton

Veteran quarterback Phillip Rivers ended his long and illustrious spell with the Chargers. How many years did he spend with the franchise? 16 17

18 19

Which England international this week committed his future to Saracens despite their impending relegation and off-field issues? Elliott Daly Mako Vunipola

Billy Vunipola Jamie George

Jurgen Klinsmann resigned as Hertha Berlin manager after just how many days in charge? 67 76

89 98

Which of these athletes broke a 17-year-old Irish record at the Athlone IT International Grand Prix on Wednesday? Phil Healy Thomas Barr

Ciara Mageean Ciara Neville

Dublin All-Star Niamh McEvoy is set to debut for which AFLW club this weekend after missing round one due to illness? Gold Coast Suns Melbourne FC

North Melbourne Tasmanian Kangaroos West Coast Eagles

Which player did UCC boss Tom Kingston describe as 'the Messi of hurling' after his man-of-the-match display in the Fitzgibbon Cup final? Darragh Fitzgibbon (Cork) Shane Conway (Kerry)

Paddy Caddell (Tipp) Chris Nolan (Carlow)

Which Waterford native will replace Henry Shefflin as the manager of All-Ireland club hurling champions Ballyhale Shamrocks? James O'Connor Paul Flynn

Noel Crowley Tony Browne