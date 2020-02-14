Know your sport? Take our weekly quiz

This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
By The42 Team Friday 14 Feb 2020, 5:00 PM
10 minutes ago 869 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5007546

Four-time major winner Rory McIlroy replaced Brooks Koepka as the world no.1, but before this week, when did the Northern Irishman last top the world rankings?
2015
2016

2017
2018
Ireland U21 playmaker Connor Ronan produced a man-of-the-match display for Blackpool against Southend United. From which club is he on loan?
Wolves
Brighton

Aston Villa
Southampton
Veteran quarterback Phillip Rivers ended his long and illustrious spell with the Chargers. How many years did he spend with the franchise?
16
17

18
19
Which England international this week committed his future to Saracens despite their impending relegation and off-field issues?
Elliott Daly
Mako Vunipola

Billy Vunipola
Jamie George
Jurgen Klinsmann resigned as Hertha Berlin manager after just how many days in charge?
67
76

89
98
Which of these athletes broke a 17-year-old Irish record at the Athlone IT International Grand Prix on Wednesday?
Phil Healy
Thomas Barr

Ciara Mageean
Ciara Neville
Dublin All-Star Niamh McEvoy is set to debut for which AFLW club this weekend after missing round one due to illness?
Gold Coast Suns
Melbourne FC

North Melbourne Tasmanian Kangaroos
West Coast Eagles
Which player did UCC boss Tom Kingston describe as 'the Messi of hurling' after his man-of-the-match display in the Fitzgibbon Cup final?
Darragh Fitzgibbon (Cork)
Shane Conway (Kerry)

Paddy Caddell (Tipp)
Chris Nolan (Carlow)
Which Waterford native will replace Henry Shefflin as the manager of All-Ireland club hurling champions Ballyhale Shamrocks?
James O'Connor
Paul Flynn

Noel Crowley
Tony Browne
And finally... The UFC will make its return to Dublin after a five-year absence on 15 August. Who headlined the last UFC card to take place in the Irish capital in 2015?
Darren Till
Paddy Holohan

Gunnar Nelson
Aisling Daly
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
GOLD!
Hey, baby, are you from Tennessee?
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Silver!
You've done very well for yourself. Lord knows there's worse out there.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Bronze
...It's the thought that counts?
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Humiliation
Why did you bother when you knew you'd wind up getting hurt just like you always do?
Share your result:

