Know your sport? Take our weekly quiz
Let’s test your knowledge.
Four-time major winner Rory McIlroy replaced Brooks Koepka as the world no.1, but before this week, when did the Northern Irishman last top the world rankings?
2015
2016
2017
2018
Ireland U21 playmaker Connor Ronan produced a man-of-the-match display for Blackpool against Southend United. From which club is he on loan?
Wolves
Brighton
Aston Villa
Southampton
Veteran quarterback Phillip Rivers ended his long and illustrious spell with the Chargers. How many years did he spend with the franchise?
16
17
18
19
Which England international this week committed his future to Saracens despite their impending relegation and off-field issues?
Elliott Daly
Mako Vunipola
Billy Vunipola
Jamie George
Jurgen Klinsmann resigned as Hertha Berlin manager after just how many days in charge?
67
76
89
98
Which of these athletes broke a 17-year-old Irish record at the Athlone IT International Grand Prix on Wednesday?
Phil Healy
Thomas Barr
Ciara Mageean
Ciara Neville
Dublin All-Star Niamh McEvoy is set to debut for which AFLW club this weekend after missing round one due to illness?
Gold Coast Suns
Melbourne FC
North Melbourne Tasmanian Kangaroos
West Coast Eagles
Which player did UCC boss Tom Kingston describe as 'the Messi of hurling' after his man-of-the-match display in the Fitzgibbon Cup final?
Darragh Fitzgibbon (Cork)
Shane Conway (Kerry)
Paddy Caddell (Tipp)
Chris Nolan (Carlow)
Which Waterford native will replace Henry Shefflin as the manager of All-Ireland club hurling champions Ballyhale Shamrocks?
James O'Connor
Paul Flynn
Noel Crowley
Tony Browne
And finally... The UFC will make its return to Dublin after a five-year absence on 15 August. Who headlined the last UFC card to take place in the Irish capital in 2015?
Darren Till
Paddy Holohan
Gunnar Nelson
Aisling Daly
You scored out of !
GOLD!
Hey, baby, are you from Tennessee?
You scored out of !
Silver!
You've done very well for yourself. Lord knows there's worse out there.
You scored out of !
Bronze
...It's the thought that counts?
You scored out of !
Humiliation
Why did you bother when you knew you'd wind up getting hurt just like you always do?
COMMENTS (2)