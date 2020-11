Conor McGregor has signed a UFC contract to face which opponent in January? Max Holloway Justin Gaethje

Dustin Poirier Jose Aldo

Anthony Edwards was picked at No 1 in the NBA draft by which team? Minnesota Timberwolves LA Lakers

Brooklyn Nets Houston Rockets

Richie Hogan lit up Croke Park with his performance in the Leinster SHC final on Saturday night against Galway. When did he win hurler of the year? 2013 2014

2016 2018

From which country does Katie Taylor’s opponent last Saturday, Miriam Gutierrez, hail? Mexico Argentina

Spain Andorra

How many of Ireland’s players who started February’s defeat to England at Twickenham have retained their places in Andy Farrell’s starting 15 for this weekend’s repeat fixture? 5 7

10 12

How much of Clare's 1-21 tally against Wexford during last week's All-Ireland SHC qualifier was scored by Tony Kelly? 1-12 1-13

1-14 1-15

Spain's 6-0 win over Germany midweek was the heaviest defeat suffered by the visitors in 89 years. Who beat Germany on the same scoreline in 1931? Czechoslovakia Austria

Poland Slovenia

How many hours of game-time have the Republic of Ireland gone without scoring a goal? 8 9

10 11

How many Majors had Dustin Johnson won before he put on the green jacket at Augusta last Sunday? 1 2

3 4