Former Ireland international and Arsenal assistant manager Theo Foley dies aged 83

FORMER REPUBLIC OF Ireland international and Arsenal assistant manager Theo Foley has died at the age of 83.

The Dublin native, who earned nine caps for his country, represented Home Farm and Exeter, Charlton and Burnley during his career. He also captained Northampton Town in the English First Division.

He suffered a knee injury while playing against Germany which subsequently led to the end of his playing days, but Foley went to enjoy a successful coaching career.

He was an assistant manager to George Graham at Arsenal when they won the First Division title on the final day of the 19189 season, defeating the holders Liverpool with a last-minute goal.

Foley held his assistant manager role at Arsenal for four years. He also managed Charlton, Millwall, Northampton, QPR, and Fulham.

On behalf of the Football Association of Ireland, President Gerry McAnaney has extended our sympathies to the family and friends of former Ireland defender and respected coach Theo Foley who has died at the age of 83.

May he Rest In Peace pic.twitter.com/Pf7jCKuk0x — FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) June 26, 2020

The club is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of former Charlton player and manager Theo Foley at the age of 83https://t.co/DFxLTlJtFZ #cafc pic.twitter.com/7vvfIQGwVe — Charlton Athletic FC (@CAFCofficial) June 26, 2020

😢🥺🙏🏿❤️ feel such sadness and we love you Theo Foley R.I.P. https://t.co/snhLJ3ycf9 — Kevin Campbell (@1kevincampbell) June 26, 2020

