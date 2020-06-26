This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Former Ireland international and Arsenal assistant manager Theo Foley dies aged 83

The Dubliner earned nine caps for his country.

By Sinead Farrell Friday 26 Jun 2020, 5:21 PM
1 hour ago 2,089 Views 1 Comment
Theo Foley [file photo].
Image: S&G and Barratts/EMPICS Sport
Theo Foley [file photo].
Image: S&G and Barratts/EMPICS Sport

FORMER REPUBLIC OF Ireland international and Arsenal assistant manager Theo Foley has died at the age of 83.

The Dublin native, who earned nine caps for his country, represented Home Farm and Exeter, Charlton and Burnley during his career. He also captained Northampton Town in the English First Division.

He suffered a knee injury while playing against Germany which subsequently led to the end of his playing days, but Foley went to enjoy a successful coaching career.

He was an assistant manager to George Graham at Arsenal when they won the First Division title on the final day of the 19189 season, defeating the holders Liverpool with a last-minute goal.

Foley held his assistant manager role at Arsenal for four years. He also managed Charlton, Millwall, Northampton, QPR, and Fulham.

 

