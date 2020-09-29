BE PART OF THE TEAM

Liverpool’s Thiago Alcantara self-isolating after positive Covid-19 test

The Reds confirmed the positive case in a statement this evening.

By Press Association Tuesday 29 Sep 2020, 6:49 PM
Thiago Alcantara (file pic).
Image: PA
Image: PA

LIVERPOOL MIDFIELDER THIAGO Alcantara has tested positive for coronavirus.

The 29-year-old, who joined from Bayern Munich this month, will now self-isolate.

A Liverpool statement read: “Thiago Alcantara has tested positive for Covid-19 and is currently self-isolating according to the necessary guidelines.

“The club has, and will continue to follow, all protocols relating to Covid-19 and Thiago will remain in self-isolation for the required period of time.”

Thiago made his Liverpool debut in their 2-0 Premier League win at Chelsea but missed Monday’s 3-1 victory over Arsenal, with boss Jurgen Klopp saying he was not fit enough.

“After the international break, he will be fine,” the German told Sky Sports.

“For sure and that’s the situation at the moment, he isn’t fit enough to be available tonight and that’s it.”

Press Association

