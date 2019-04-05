This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Weekend tips: Madhmoon rising at Leopardstown this weekend

There’s plenty going on away from the big one this weekend, writes Thom Malone.

By Thom Malone Friday 5 Apr 2019, 6:49 PM
Banter: racegoers at Aintree today.
Image: Peter Byrne
Image: Peter Byrne

THE GRAND NATIONAL dominates all racing discourse this weekend. Last week’s column covered the Spring Double, so all the Auxerre winnings are rolling onto Pleasant Company in the big one at Aintree.

Away from the madness of the National, at 3.40pm The Ryanair Stayers’ hurdle is a retrieval mission for Apple’s Jade. Her form in the spring is a massive negative and given how she ran at Cheltenham, the price is far too short.

Nicky Henderson has won this race twice recently with Whisper in 2014 and 2015. William Henry represents the same connections here. William Henry, like Supasundae who ran so well in this race previously, won the Coral Cup at Cheltenham. At a double figure price he is improving and looks a far more attractive betting proposition than Gordon Elliot’s mare.

It’s Guineas trial day Leopardstown on Saturday and while a watching brief has to be advised on the fillies in particular Madhmoon has been added to the Derby field during the week so should be ready to go here. Awtaad won a classic for these connections, and back in 2015 won his first three starts of the season. Octogenarian trainer Kevin Prendergast has a long established reputation for having his horses ready to go early in the season, so while he might be a short price, Madhmoon can use his class and presumed fitness to get the better of these in the 2000 Guineas trial at 2.10.

Elsewhere at Leopardstown, Katiymann will be looking to win on this card in consecutive years. Mick Halford’s team are in good form having plenty of winners on the polytrack in Dundalk. Katiymann has won off this handicap mark in the past, although it has been a long time between drinks. Saturday’s contest is one of the weaker events this horse has contested in the last few seasons. He was second in the Cambridgeshire behind Kenya of a higher mark so can account for this field on Saturday.

At Fairyhouse on Sunday, Discordantly and Great White Shark are expected to run well in the pair of maiden hurdles to open the card. The bet of the day is in the first of a pair of Grade two novice hurdles. Valdieu for Noel Meade was a very impressive winner at Naas in January and dotted up in a bumper before that over Christmas. He has always been held in high regard by his trainer and took his chance in Grade ones on his last two runs. He is back to a realistic level on Sunday, and this field holds far fewer dangers than the shark infested waters he has been swimming in since his maiden win.

