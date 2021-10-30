Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin heavyweight Carty earns stoppage win on Matchroom undercard in London

The Dillian Whyte-managed, Paschal Collins-trained prospect moves to 2-0(1KO) after seizing an appealing opportunity in London.

By The42 Team Saturday 30 Oct 2021, 8:45 PM
Dublin heavyweight Thomas Carty celebrating his win at London's O2 Arena.
Image: Tommy Dickson
Image: Tommy Dickson

DUBLIN HEAVYWEIGHT THOMAS Carty is 2-0 as a professional after earning his first stoppage victory in what transpired to be an emphatic beatdown of Latvian Igors Vasiljevs (previously 4-1, 3KOs).

This was an opportunity for the Dillian Whyte-managed Carty to strut his stuff on the big stage, albeit very early on tonight’s Matchroom show at London’s O2 Arena which will be headlined by Chantelle Cameron’s light-welterweight world-title unification scrap with Mary McGee in the absence of the injured Whyte.

Affable Cabra man Carty, who trains out Paschal Collins’ Celtic Warrior Gym in Corduff but has already in his fledgling pro career sparred some of the world’s leading heavyweights (including the impressed Whyte and Anthony Joshua), will hope to be asked back for future Matchroom shows — and perhaps even fight under Eddie Hearn’s banner in the near future.

thomas-carty-vs-igor-vasiljevs-301021 Carty lands a strong left hand on his opponent. Source: Tommy Dickson

Initially, it seemed as though he may struggle to impress Hearn and the thousands who watched the bout on Matchroom’s YouTube channel: a combination of Carty’s apparent over-eagerness and Vasiljevs’ awkwardness turned the first couple of rounds into a mess, although the only rare moments of quality came from Carty, whose amateur pedigree was apparent in spurts.

In the third, however, the 26-year-old was able to negotiate some space with which he could work, and he unraveled the Riga native with a perfectly timed overhand right in the second half of the round.

From there, Carty set about the finish and it came with Vasiljevs slumped on the floor, unable to make the count.

