'Brutal, full suffering': Maloney Westgård finishes 23rd in 50km skiing finale at Winter Olympics

THOMAS MALONEY WESTGÅRD rounded out the Irish involvement at the Winter Olympic Games in Milano Cortina by finishing 23rd in the gruelling cross-country skiing men’s 50km mass classic.

“That was brutal, full suffering out there,” Maloney Westgård reflected.

“I mean, the speed was all out from the start. It was, again, a ridiculous pace. It felt like we were only doing 10K. It was like a 10K pace, but it seemed like the front trio kept it for like 50, there was no rest and we were falling like flies there at the end. It’s how it should be.”

Norway dominated the prestigious event with a podium 1-2-3: Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo won gold, Martin Loewstroem Nyenget secured silver, and Emil Iversen took bronze.

As Maloney Westgård said, the trio set a fast pace from the start and put distance between the remainder of the field from lap to lap.

A fantastic 23rd placed finish for Thomas Maloney Westgaard in the 50km cross-country skiing at the Winter Olympics.



The podium will be all Norway - Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo taking his SIXTH gold of these Games. pic.twitter.com/Y4m31zADIE — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) February 21, 2026

While Maloney Westgård’s result wasn’t a personal best, this was an impressive performance and finish position considering his mixed form in recent months and a busy schedule at the Winter Olympics.

Born in Norway with a mother from Galway, he was competing at his third Games, previously finishing 35th in the men’s 10km + 10km skiathlon and 54th in the cross-country skiing 10km free interval.

“It’s my first Olympic 50K,” said Maloney Westgård of his preferred event. “I was sick in Pyeongchang, and it was reduced to 30K in Beijing due to the cold. So finally I got to suffer for real, and yeah, I’ll take this result.

“It’s been a tough season. I came to the Olympics doubting a bit about where I was. So yeah, it’s my next best Olympic results ever.

“Before the season I was struggling and I was very sceptical. I struggled a lot with my shape. A month ago I didn’t train at all, and I had to let all the guys go after one minute into the interval. So, it’s good to take this. I’ve for sure dreamed a bit more before the season, but getting here with so many doubts and uncertainties, I’m happy with this.”

Team Ireland's Winter Oympics squad. David Fitzgerald / SPORTSFILE David Fitzgerald / SPORTSFILE / SPORTSFILE

Maloney Westgård also paid tribute to his fellow Team Ireland athletes on the penultimate day of action at Milano Cortina 2026, ahead of their return to Dublin on Monday.

“It’s been fantastic. I actually will say that this has perhaps been the best ever Winter Olympics by Team Ireland. I mean, Cormac [Comerford] has done really acceptable results in Alpine skiing and Ben Lynch yesterday, it’s a massive, massive result. It’s up there among the best results ever in Winter Olympics. And today as well. I feel like I’m doing a really respectable results in the history of the winter sports, and Winter Olympics with Team Ireland.

“I don’t think people perhaps understand how hard we work towards these games and actually what kind of performance we all are putting together. And I mean, we are not Eddie the Eagles out here. We are actually determined and we have ambitions.

“I would clearly say that with these games that it’s really, really impressive results. And, looking back at these games, it’s up there and I think we should be proud as a team of what we have achieved. It’s been touching to see how good the others have performed, so I’m really, really proud of representing this team and seeing how professional the athletes have been.”