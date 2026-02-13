'Disappointed' Thomas Maloney Westgård finishes 54th in 10km cross-country skiing

TEAM IRELAND’S THOMAS Maloney Westgård has finished 54th (of 113) in the cross-country skiing 10km free interval start at the Winter Olympics in Italy.

Maloney Westgård clocked 23:08 at the Tesero Cross-Country Skiing Stadium – 2:31.8 behind gold medal winner Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo of Norway.

France’s Mathis Desloges took silver, while another Norwegian, Einar Hedegart, joined Klaebo on the podium.

Maloney Westgård, competing at his third Winter Olympics, finished 35th in the men’s 10km + 10km skiathlon on Sunday but was disheartened with his showing this morning.

“It was a tough race,” Maloney Westgård reflected.

“Pacing was crucial in this one. I tried to open at a controlled pace and then go faster, but I didn’t really have the last gear today.

“I must admit I’m quite disappointed that I really didn’t deliver more today. I’ve felt good since the skiathlon and I had way higher ambitions than what I finished today, so I must admit I’m a bit disappointed.”

Born in Norway with a mother from Galway, Maloney Westgård explained that the start “went according to plan” but he failed to push on on easy terrain.

“There was only one speed unfortunately,” he bemoaned.

Sunny weather conditions were also challenging as they impacted the slopes.

“It’s warm conditions and the snow gets softer and softer, and it’s quite hard out there,” said Maloney Westgård.

“I was considering throwing my headband away, but I feel bad for throwing the tricolour! I wanted the band to get me the extra gear, and unfortunately it didn’t do it today, but I just have to push forward with one race to go.”

The 30-year-old also hailed the Irish and Norwegian support, both on the ground in Italy and back in their respective countries.

“There were so many Norwegians here, and a lot of fan clubs for some of the medal contenders, which come from the same part of Norway as I grew up, so they were cheering for me, and it was a great atmosphere out there today.

“The support that I’m getting (in Galway) is fantastic. They’re happy no matter what, it seems. I’m doing my best, and I’m sorry that I can’t do more, but there’s one more race, and you’re all in my mind and heart, and I’m so, so privileged to have such good support back home.”

Maloney Westgård rounds out his Olympics in the 50km classic cross-country next Saturday, 21 February. Asked what he can bring from today into his final race, he concluded:

“I wouldn’t say it brings too much confidence, but what’s good with the 50 is that you have to have one steady pace and for sure I think I have that. Hopefully I’ll respond more, and I’ll be better with one week to go. What will be, will be.”

Maloney Westgård was the only Irish athlete in action today: Cormac Comerford competes in the giant slalom runs 1 and 2, one of the technical events in alpine skiing tomorrow.