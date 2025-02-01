Hayes goal proves crucial as Thurles CBS end 10-year wait for Harty Cup success

Thurles CBS 1-13

St Flannan’s College, Ennis 0-13

Stephen Barry reports from Mallow

THURLES CBS CLAIMED their first Dr Harty Cup title for 10 years and became the third Tipperary school in succession to lift the famous trophy after a hard-fought three-point victory over record-winners St Flannan’s.

Their success was hewn by frenetic tackling from the forwards back, led by man of the match David Costigan and goal-scorer Jack Hayes, as Flannan’s were held to three points from play and none in the second half.

Following first-time crowns for Cashel CS and Nenagh CBS, Thurles move joint-fourth in the roll of honour with their ninth title.

High School Clonmel made it a Tipp double on the day by claiming the B title against Scariff Community College.

After a five-minute delay owing to crowd congestion at Mallow, the game began amid steady wind and rain.

Flannan’s won the toss and chose to play with the aid of the conditions but they struggled to take advantage due to tireless Thurles work rate.

When they tried to target direct ball into the edge of the square, which yielded three goals in the semi-final, Evan Morris was able for those one-on-one contests.

Harry Doherty cancelled out an early Cormac Fitzpatrick free but there was only one further score in the subsequent 12 minutes, from Euan Murray.

Fitzpatrick added two more placed balls either side of a stunning Costigan score. The Moycarkey-Borris centre-forward burst past two defenders before flicking the sliotar above the head of a third tackler and striking it over before it hit the ground.

They led 0-5 to 0-1 after 18 minutes but wouldn’t score again in the half.

Doherty converted three frees, Daniel Costelloe nicked a puck-out for a lovely score, and Robert Loftus gave Flannan’s their first lead.

The first goal chance arrived in stoppage time. Marco Cleary got around the Thurles rearguard but Morris got across to make the block. Captain James Hegarty slotted the 65 for a 0-7 to 0-5 half-time lead.

Doherty and Fitzpatrick traded frees before Thurles struck for a goal in the 38th minute.

THURLES CBS ARE CROWNED THE TUS DR. HARTY CUP CHAMPIONS 🏆



Watch the full time scenes as @cbsthurles claim their first title since 2015 👏https://t.co/QU7uPhpieW 📺



Brought to you by @torpey___ pic.twitter.com/EvjFakVatN — Clubber (@clubber) February 1, 2025

Advertisement

Fitzpatrick controlled the puck-out, Toby Corbett played a quality angled ball, and Hayes got in to skid the sliotar to the bottom corner.

It was 1-7 to 0-9 and though Doherty levelled for a third time, Thurles pushed on with two points from Cillian Minogue, two Fitzpatrick frees, and one from captain Robbie Ryan.

Flannan’s hadn’t scored for 15 minutes but three Doherty frees made it a two-point game.

But Killian Cantwell, who had been subbed off a minute earlier, was drafted back on due to injury and he had yet to be picked up as he slung over the insurance point from halfway.

Thurles survived a late goalmouth scramble and the trophy was theirs.

Scorers for Thurles CBS: Cormac Fitzpatrick 0-7 (6 frees, 1 65), Jack Hayes 1-0, Cillian Minogue 0-2, Killian Cantwell 0-1, Euan Murray 0-1, David Costigan 0-1, Robbie Ryan 0-1.

Scorers for St Flannan’s College: Harry Doherty 0-10 (9 frees), James Hegarty 0-1 (65), Robert Loftus 0-1, Daniel Costelloe 0-1.

Thurles CBS

1. Harry Loughnane (Roscrea)

4. Jack Lahart (Holycross-Ballycahill), 3. Evan Morris (Holycross-Ballycahill), 2. Toby Corbett (Upperchurch-Drombane)

5. Killian Cantwell (Moycarkey-Borris), 6. Keith Loughnane (Thurles Sarsfields), 7. Ryne Bargary (Boherlahan-Dualla)

8. Euan Murray (Dúrlas Óg), 9. Kieran Rossiter (Dúrlas Óg)

10. Tiarnán Ryan (Holycross-Ballycahill), 11. David Costigan (Moycarkey-Borris), 12. Cormac Fitzpatrick (Drom-Inch)

13. Jack Hayes (Moycarkey-Borris), 14. Cillian Minogue (Thurles Sarsfields), 15. Robbie Ryan (Holycross-Ballycahill, captain)

Subs

17. James Butler (Seán Treacys) for T Ryan (51)

19. Darragh Hickey (Emeralds, Kilkenny) for Cantwell (59)

5. Cantwell for Bargary (60+1, inj)

St Flannan’s College

1. Micheál Ó Coileáin (St Jospeh’s Doora-Barefield)

3. Joseph Casey (Kilmaley), 4. Seán McNamara (Clooney-Quin), 2. Conor Daly (St Jospeh’s Doora-Barefield)

5. James Cullinan (Ruan), 6. James Hegarty (Inagh-Kilnamona, captain), 7. Robert Loftus (Éire Óg)

8. Daniel Costelloe (Ballyea), 9. Dara Kennedy (Ballyea)

11. Darragh Ball (St Jospeh’s Doora-Barefield), 12. Harry Doherty (Clarecastle), 10. Ronan Kilroy (Banner)

13. Graham Ball (St Jospeh’s Doora-Barefield), 14. Conor Ralph (Clarecastle), 15. Marco Cleary (Éire Óg)

Subs

18. Darragh McNamara (Clooney-Quin) for G Ball (h-t)

19. Conor Hill (Ballyea) for Cullinan (43)

21. Paul O’Connell (Clarecastle) for D Ball (52)

20. Neil Hegarty (Inagh-Kilnamona) for Kennedy (56)

Referee: Johnny Murphy (Limerick)