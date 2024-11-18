Tiernan Lynch becomes new Derry City boss after stepping down from Larne

DERRY CITY HAVE announced Tiernan Lynch as their new manager on a three-year contract following his departure as Larne boss.

Larne released a statement this evening that manager Tiernan Lynch and his assistant Seamus Lynch would be switching to the Premier Division side “after compensation was agreed between both clubs.” The pair will take charge for the final time in Tuesday’s BetMcLean Cup tie away to Institute.

The 44-year-old Tiernan Lynch comes in to the position following the departure of Ruaidhri Higgins from the Brandywell on Friday. He guided Larne to back-to-back NIFL Premiership titles with the Inver Park side also currently competing in the League phase of the Uefa Conference League.

“We met with Tiernan at the weekend and we were impressed by his vision and energy to take Derry City Football Club forward,” said Derry City’s CEO Sean Barrett.

“He has overseen a massive development programme at Larne over the past few seasons and we are delighted that he was very keen to come to the Brandywell.

“There is a lot of work to do over the coming weeks in preparation for next season and we are very much looking forward to starting work with Tiernan later this week.”