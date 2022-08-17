Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 11°C Wednesday 17 August 2022
Advertisement

Tiger Woods meets with PGA players over LIV split

Woods and around 20 of the top players on the PGA Tour discussed strategies aimed at tackling LIV.

By AFP Wednesday 17 Aug 2022, 8:04 AM
1 hour ago 3,198 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5842323
Tiger Woods leaves the hotel duPont after a meeting with PGA players on Tuesday.
Image: Saquan Stimpson
Tiger Woods leaves the hotel duPont after a meeting with PGA players on Tuesday.
Tiger Woods leaves the hotel duPont after a meeting with PGA players on Tuesday.
Image: Saquan Stimpson

TIGER WOODS WAS reportedly huddling with the PGA Tour’s top professionals on Tuesday to discuss the ongoing battle with the Saudi Arabia-backed LIV golf circuit.

Woods and fellow professional Rickie Fowler jetted into Philadelphia from Florida before meeting players on the sidelines of the BMW Championship in Delaware.

Multiple US reports said Woods and around 20 of the top players on the PGA Tour were set to discuss strategies aimed at tackling LIV, which has been steadily luring players away from the tour with lucrative multi-million-dollar contracts.

Golf has been in turmoil since the launch of LIV this year, with Australia’s newly minted British Open champion Cam Smith reported to be the next big name to join the upstart circuit.

Woods, who is reported to have turned down between $700-800 million to join LIV, has been one of the new circuit’s most trenchant critics.

At St. Andrews last month, Woods said he “disagreed” with players who had signed with the series.

“I think that what they’ve done is they’ve turned their back on what has allowed them to get to this position,” Woods said, adding that younger players joining LIV may “never, ever get a chance to play in a major championship.”

“That, to me, I just don’t understand it,” he said.

The BMW Championship is the second leg of the PGA Tour’s lucrative season-ending FedEx Cup Playoffs.

Several players who would normally be expected to challenge in the playoffs — such as Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau — have joined LIV and been barred from playing.

Tuesday’s player meeting in Delaware comes after three LIV defectors lost a bid to force their way into the field for last week’s St Jude Championship in Memphis.

“I think it could have made things a little bit awkward, yeah,” Spanish star Jon Rahm told reporters on Tuesday.

See Sport
Differently

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership

Become a Member

“They chose to leave the PGA Tour, they chose to go join another tour knowing the consequences; and then try to come back and get, you know. It wouldn’t have, I would say, sit extremely well with me.”

Patrick Cantlay meanwhile joked about Woods’s role in Tuesday’s talks.

“Well, I’ve heard Tiger is the new commissioner, right?” Cantlay quipped before the meeting got under way.

“That’s what everyone has been saying. I’m going to go to the meeting. I’m going to listen to what it’s all about, and I’ll probably have more for you after.”

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie