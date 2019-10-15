Tiger Woods promises to tell 'definitive story' in new memoir

US GOLF STAR Tiger Woods is set to publish his memoir, it has been announced.

HarperCollins Publishers have acquired the rights to ‘Back.’

A press release announcing the deal stated: “BACK is a candid and intimate narrative of an outsize American life: from growing up a celebrated golfing prodigy to shattering centuries-old racial barriers as a young pro; from rising to unprecedented fame and global icon status to battling devastating injuries and personal issues; from enduring years of physical anguish to mounting an astonishing comeback at 43 years old, culminating with the 2019 Masters, where his thrillingly impossible victory captured the imagination and hearts of people around the world.”

They added that the memoir is ”the first and only account directly from Woods, with the full cooperation of his friends, family, and inner circle”.

Speaking following the news, Woods said: “I’ve been in the spotlight for a long time, and because of that, there have been books and articles and TV shows about me, most filled with errors, speculative and wrong. This book is my definitive story. It’s in my words and expresses my thoughts. It describes how I feel and what’s happened in my life. I’ve been working at it steadily, and I’m looking forward to continuing the process and creating a book that people will want to read.”

Woods is regarded by many as the greatest golfer ever, having accrued 81 PGA Tour wins and 15 major victories over the course of an illustrious career.

