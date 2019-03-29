This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Woods makes miraculous saving shot but slips to defeat in Texas

Meanwhile, Bubba Watson and former world number one Jason Day were eliminated from the WGC-Match Play Championship.

By The42 Team Friday 29 Mar 2019, 9:24 AM
Source: PGA TOUR/YouTube

TIGER WOODS MADE perhaps the shot of the day in Texas but slipped to defeat on day two of the WGC-Match Play Championship.

The 64-player showdown featuring the world ranking leaders at Austin Country Club features three days of group play to determine 16 berths in weekend knockout matches to decide a champion.

Brandt Snedeker never trailed in beating 14-time major champion Woods 2&1 to share the lead in an all-American group with Patrick Cantlay, who beat Aaron Wise 4&2.

For any chance to reach the weekend, Woods must beat Cantlay on Friday and have Wise defeat or draw Snedeker.

“We both made a couple of mistakes out there but he made a few less mistakes than I did,” Woods said.

“All I can do is hopefully get a point tomorrow and see if that’s good enough.”

Woods made an incredible third shot at the 10th hole on his knees, knocking the ball from underneath a huge bush some 32 feet to just four feet from the cup and halved the hole.

My own kids were probably rooting for him,” Snedeker admitted.

Snedeker sank a nine-foot birdie putt at the par-5 17th for a 2-up lead and halved 17 to seal the victory.

“It was a lot of fun,” Snedeker said.

Neither one of us made a lot of putts. It came down to me making a good putt on 16 and that gave me the little bump I needed to win.”

Rose Rallies

England’s second-seeded Justin Rose was 3-down with four holes remaining but charged back with long birdie putts to halve with compatriot Eddie Pepperell.

Rose birdied to win the 15th from 13 feet, sank a 23-footer at the par-3 17th to stay in the match, then closed the duel on a tense 10-footer at 18 to finish level.

“My goal was to birdie out,” Rose said of the final four holes. “You set your intention and forget the rest and that’s what happened.”

Rose must beat US 22nd seed Gary Woodland, a 1-up winner over Argentina’s Emiliano Grillo, on Friday to advance.

“If I go out and play well I think I can beat anybody,” Woodland said.

WGC - Dell Technologies Match Play - Round 2 Gary Woodland emerged victorious in Texas. Source: Debby Wong

Watson was eliminated with a 2&1 loss to fellow American Billy Horschel while 12th seed Day was ousted with his second defeat, falling 4&3 to Sweden’s Henrik Stenson.

“I don’t think I gave him too much for free today,” said Stenson, who never trailed.

He made one or two mistakes. I played pretty solid and was tidy around the greens. Pretty pleased.”

Stenson plays Jim Furyk, who eliminated five-time major winner Phil Mickelson 1-up, on Friday to decide a spot in the last 16.

“It’s going to be a tough one,” Stenson said. “I have to play solid tomorrow if I want to advance.”

With reporting from © – AFP 2018

Murray Kinsella and Bernard Jackman look ahead to a huge weekend for the provinces in Europe and Ryan Bailey catches up with Ian Keatley on the latest episode of The42 Rugby Weekly:


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

