Manchester City set to make AC Milan's Reijnders their first major summer signing
MANCHESTER CITY HAVE agreed a fee with AC Milan for Dutch midfielder Tijjani Reijnders.
City are set to pay €55 million for the 26-year-old, who has agreed a five-year contract to move to the Premier League.
The formalities of the deal are still to be completed but it appears City have landed their first major summer signing.
Reijnders was a bright spark in a disappointing season for Milan, who only finished eighth in Serie A, missing out on qualification for Europe.
Reijnders, who joined the Italian giants from AZ Alkmaar in the summer of 2023, scored 15 goals in 2024-25 and will bolster Pep Guardiola’s midfield options following the departure of Kevin De Bruyne.
City will play their first match of the Club World Cup against Morocco’s Wydad AC on 18 June.
