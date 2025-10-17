More Stories
The Tipperary camogie team before this year's All-Ireland semi-final against Galway. Bryan Keane/INPHO
FreeJames Heffernan

All-Ireland semi-finalists Tipperary appoint new senior camogie boss

The Clonoulty-Rossmore clubman replaces Denis Kelly.
10.38am, 17 Oct 2025

TIPPERARY HAVE APPOINTED James Heffernan as their new senior camogie manager.

Heffernan has been handed a two-year term with the Tipperary camogie board announcing last night he had filled the position.

The Clonoulty-Rossmore clubman replaces Denis Kelly, who stepped down after July’s All-Ireland semi-final defeat to Galway.

Tipperary lost that game 1-18 to 1-11 against the eventual All-Ireland champions in a game played at UPMC Nowlan Park in Kilkenny.

Kelly steered Tipperary to Munster and league title success during his time in charge.

