TIPPERARY HAVE APPOINTED James Heffernan as their new senior camogie manager.
Heffernan has been handed a two-year term with the Tipperary camogie board announcing last night he had filled the position.
The Clonoulty-Rossmore clubman replaces Denis Kelly, who stepped down after July’s All-Ireland semi-final defeat to Galway.
Tipperary lost that game 1-18 to 1-11 against the eventual All-Ireland champions in a game played at UPMC Nowlan Park in Kilkenny.
Advertisement
Kelly steered Tipperary to Munster and league title success during his time in charge.
At tonight's County Board meeting, Tipperary Camogie were delighted to ratify James Heffernan (Clonoulty-Rossmore) as the new Tipperary Senior Camogie Manager for the 2026 season. James has been appointed on a 2 year term, and we wish him and his management team every success. pic.twitter.com/DZPLfUMBhI
The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
All-Ireland semi-finalists Tipperary appoint new senior camogie boss
TIPPERARY HAVE APPOINTED James Heffernan as their new senior camogie manager.
Heffernan has been handed a two-year term with the Tipperary camogie board announcing last night he had filled the position.
The Clonoulty-Rossmore clubman replaces Denis Kelly, who stepped down after July’s All-Ireland semi-final defeat to Galway.
Tipperary lost that game 1-18 to 1-11 against the eventual All-Ireland champions in a game played at UPMC Nowlan Park in Kilkenny.
Kelly steered Tipperary to Munster and league title success during his time in charge.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
Camogie James Heffernan Tipperary