Tipperary clinch Munster hurling final place as Clare hit with sin bin setback

MUCH DISCUSSION IN the aftermath of this Munster hurling contest will focus on the penalty awarded to Tipperary for Aidan McCarthy’s thirty seventh minute challenge on Jake Morris close to the sideline but inside the 20m line which resulted in the Inagh/Kilnamona man spending ten minutes in the sin bin.

At the time of the decision, Clare led 2-12 1-13 and by the time McCarthy returned to the field, the game was firmly in Tipperary’s control as they were 3-17 2-14 ahead. While the Banner faithful among the 3,000 crowd made their voices known following this, Clare never recovered and Tipperary expertly utilised the extra man advantage.

Aidan McCarthy was sin-binned for this challenge and a penalty was also given in the crucial moment in this game. Did you agree with the decision? pic.twitter.com/rxa0JAdwCd — The Sunday Game (@TheSundayGame) July 4, 2021

A topsy turvy opening half saw the sides level on five different occasions but an Ian Galvin goal on five minutes and a Tony Kelly green flag with the last puck of the half put the momentum firmly behind Clare at the interval as they boasted a 2-11 1-13 advantage.

Tipperary went two points in front thanks to Jason Forde and Michael Breen before Clare came to life led by Ryan Taylor, Rory Hayes and Ian Galvin. Just like he had done in the 2018 clash between the sides, Clonlara’s Galvin put the ball in the back of the net. This propelled Brian Lohan’s side to build a six point lead with ten minutes on the clock.

As expected Tipperary did not lie down and they replied with 1-03 on the bounce, Ballina’s Michael Breen quietened his friends on the North Tipp/East Clare border and brought the art of ground hurling back to life when he dribbled away from the Banner defence before striking low past Eibhear Quilligan on fourteen minutes.

For the second quarter, the 2019 All-Ireland champions had the greater share of points (6-4), half of which came from placed balls. Quilligan pulled off two vital saves including one fantastic effort to deny Seamus Callanan a certain green flag. Tony Kelly also popped up with 1-01 to finish the half on a high and put Brian Lohan’s side in front.

Indeed Kelly would fire the first score on the restart but it would be followed by the penalty call which was dispatched by Jason Forde. Seamus Callanan also netted on forty four minutes with his shot flying in at the near post. The period with the extra man saw the Premier County outscore their opponents 2-04 0-02.

Substitute Alan Flynn chipped in with two points as Liam Sheedy’s charges saw out the contest to set up a repeat of the 2019 provincial final where they will take on Limerick with John Kiely among those in the Gaelic Grounds watching the semi-final.

Confirmation on the venue for the Munster Final on 18 July has yet to be made while for Clare it’s the unenviable task of qualifier route.

Scorers Tipperary: Jason Forde (1-7); Michael Breen, Seamus Callanan (1-1) each; John O’Dwyer (0-4), Jake Morris (0-3) Dan McCormack (0-02), Alan Flynn (0-02), Willie Connors 0-01, Ronan Maher (0-01).

Scorers Clare: Tony Kelly (1-9 8f), Ian Galvin (1-3) Ryan Taylor (0-02), Cathal Malone (0-2), Colm Galvin (0-01), Rory Hayes (0-01), John Conlon (0-01), Aron Shanagher (0-01), Aidan McCarthy (0-01), David Reidy (0-01).

Tipperary

1 Barry Hogan (Kiladangan)

3. Padraic Maher (Thurles Sarsfields), 2. Cathal Barrett (Holycross-Ballycahill), 4. Barry Heffernan (Nenagh Éire Óg).

5. Brendan Maher (Borris-Ileigh), 6. Seamus Kennedy (St Mary’s Clonmel), 7. Ronan Maher (Thurles Sarsfields).

12. Dan McCormack (Borris-Ileigh), 8. Noel McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney).

9. Michael Breen (Ballina), 10. Jason Forde (Silvermines), 13. John O’Dwyer (Killenaule).

11. John McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney), 14. Seamus Callanan (Drom & Inch – captain), 15. Jake Morris (Nenagh Éire Óg).

Subs

20: Willie Connors (Kiladangan) for J McGrath (HT)

21: Alan Flynn (Kiladangan) for N McGrath (47)

26: Dillon Quirke (Clonoulty-Rossmore) for O’Dwyer (66)

Clare

1. Eibhear Quilligan (Feakle)

2. Rory Hayes (Wolfe Tones), 3: Conor Cleary (St Josephs Miltown), 4: Paul Flanagan (Ballyea).

5: Diarmuid Ryan (Cratloe), 6: John Conlon (Clonlara), 7: Paidi Fitzpatrick (Sixmilebridge).

9: Cathal Malone (Sixmilebridge), 8: Colm Galvin (Clonlara).

12: Aidan McCarthy (Inagh/Kilnamona), 13: David Reidy (Éire Óg), 15: Ryan Taylor (Clooney/Quin).

10: Aron Shanagher (Wolfe Tones), 11: Tony Kelly (Ballyea), 14: Ian Galvin (Clonlara).

Subs

18: David McInerney (Tulla) for Fitzpatrick (52)

19: Mark Rodgers (Scariff) for Taylor (58)

22: David Fitzgerald (Inagh/Kilnamona) for I Galvin (58)

Referee: James Owens (Wexford)

