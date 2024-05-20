Tipperary crowned Munster minor champions with final win over Clare

Tipperary 2-17

Clare 0-16

Stephen Barry reports from TUS Gaelic Grounds

THE JOHN DOYLE Cup is heading home to Holycross as Cathal O’Reilly became the first captain to lift the new Munster minor hurling trophy.

Tipperary did it by inflicting a first defeat on reigning All-Ireland champions Clare with goals from Stefan Tobin (1-3) and Cillian Minogue (1-1) to collect their 42nd title.

The Banner’s season has been founded upon their imperious defence, with no goal allowed and only 60 points conceded across four group games. Tipp had leaked eight goals by comparison but they flipped the script in front of 4,287 fans at the Gaelic Grounds.

They advance to the All-Ireland semi-finals, while Clare will get another shot in the quarters. Clare played with the Ennis Road breeze at their backs but it was Tipperary who flew into an early lead. Tobin led the charge, picking up 0-2 either side of a Minogue effort.

After James Cullinan’s solo response, they pushed four ahead via Euan Murray and an Eoghan Doughan free. That duo would share 0-9 by the finish, with six for Doughan.

Clare hit back with six of the next seven points to edge into their first lead, including a pair from Harry Doherty and rounded out by a fine Paul Rodgers catch and score.

They traded the lead from there to the break, with Liam Murphy’s acute attempt tying things up at 0-10 apiece.

The O’Callaghan Mills forward had blitzed 5-5 in Clare’s last two outings and he almost conjured up a goal before the interval but could only find the sidenetting under pressure from Shane Ryan and O’Reilly.

Tipp could’ve netted on the restart but Tobin whipped wide of the post. When Doherty profited from a Tipp mistake moments later, his shot was comfortably saved by Daire English.

They were still evenly matched, 0-14 apiece, until Tipp broke through on the three-quarter mark.

Tipperary's Stefan Tobin celebrates scoring his side's goal.

Billy O’Brien batted down a short puck-out, Tobin drew the last two defenders, and Minogue rifled to the far corner. Murray and impact-sub Aaron Cagney added points for a lead of five.

In the 52nd minute, they found a second goal from Jake Donelan-Houlihan’s long delivery as Tobin applied a composed finish.

Clare went goal-hunting but between English in goal, captain O’Reilly, and centre-back Owen O’Dwyer, the Tipp defence held out.

Scorers for Tipperary: Stefan Tobin 1-3, Eoghan Doughan 0-6 (0-3f), Cillian Minogue 1-1, Euan Murray 0-3, Jake Donelan-Houlihan 0-1 (0-f), Darragh O’Hora 0-1, Aaron Cagney 0-1, Killian Cantwell 0-1.

Scorers for Clare: Matthew Corbett 0-3 (0-2f), Harry Doherty 0-3 (0-2f), James Cullinan 0-2, Graham Ball 0-2, Dara Kennedy 0-1, Rian Mulcahy 0-1 (0-1 ’65), Conor Ralph 0-1, Paul Rodgers 0-1, Liam Murphy 0-1, Ryan Hayes 0-1.

Tipperary

1. Daire English (Fr Sheehy’s)

2. Shane Ryan (Killenaule), 3. Cathal O’Reilly (Holycross-Ballycahill, captain), 4. Patrick Ryan (Borris-Ileigh)

7. Jake Donelan-Houlihan (Nenagh Éire Óg), 6. Owen O’Dwyer (Killenaule), 5. David Ryan (Arravale Rovers)

8. Tiernán Ryan (Holycross-Ballycahill), 10. Adam Ryan (Arravale Rovers)

9. Darragh O’Hora (Solohead), 13. Eoghan Doughan (Moneygall), 12. Billy O’Brien (Nenagh Éire Óg)

14. Stefan Tobin (Carrick Swan), 11. Euan Murray (Dúrlas Óg), 15. Cillian Minogue (Dúrlas Óg)

Subs

18. Aaron Cagney (St Mary’s) for O’Hora (45)

22. Paul Cummins (Ballybacon-Grange) for A Ryan (55)

20. Killian Cantwell (Moycarkey-Borris) for T Ryan (60)

23. Joe O’Dwyer (Burgess) for Minogue (60+1)

19. Jack Cahill (Ballingarry) for Doughan (60+4)

Clare

1. Matthew Crotty (Scariff)

3. Seán McNamara (Clooney-Quin), 4. Seán Óg Kilkenny (Bodyke), 2. Darren Moroney (Éire Óg Ennis)

5. Dara Kennedy (Ballyea), 6. James Cullinan (Ruan), 7. Rian Mulcahy (Éire Óg Ennis)

8. Graham Ball (St Joseph’s Doora-Barefield), 9. Matthew Corbett (Clooney-Quin)

12. Harry Doherty (Clarecastle, captain), 11. Patrick Finneran (Clooney-Quin), 24. Conor Ralph (Clarecastle)

13. Jerry O’Connor (Clooney-Quin), 15. Liam Murphy (O’Callaghan’s Mills), 14. Paul Rodgers (Scariff)

Subs

17. Ryan Hayes (Tulla) for Ralph (37)

10. Michael Vaughan (Broadford) for O’Connor (43)

22. Tadhg Lohan (Cratloe) for Finneran (48)

21. Darragh Ball (St Joseph’s Doora-Barefield) for Corbett (55)

Referee: Ciarán O’Regan (Cork)