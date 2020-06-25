Tipperary hurling and football finals set for September as championship plans unveiled

Clonmel Commercials and Borris-Ileigh are looking to defend their titles in 2020.

THE TIPPERARY SENIOR club football and hurling finals are set for September after championship dates were ratified at the county management meeting last night.

The action will get under way on the weekend of 18/19 July with the first round of the senior and intermediate football championships. The first round of the senior, Séamus Ó Riain and intermediate hurling championships will take place the following weekend.

Subsequent rounds of the hurling and football competitions will take place throughout August with the hurling quarter-finals and relegation semi-finals taking place on the weekend of 29/30 August.

To facilitate the possibility of a dual club reaching both hurling and football semi-finals, those games are currently scheduled for the weekends of 5/6 September and/or 12/13 September.

The senior hurling and football relegation finals, as well as the Séamus Ó Riain relegation final, are set for the weekend of 12/13 September. The finals of these competitions will be played the following weekend.

Tipperary’s CCC will meet early next week to draw the first round pairings for the various championships.

Full details on all hurling and football club competitions in Tipperary for 2020 are available here.

