This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 18 °C Thursday 25 June, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Tipperary hurling and football finals set for September as championship plans unveiled

The county’s CCC will meet early next week to draw the first round pairings for the various championships.

By Sinead Farrell Thursday 25 Jun 2020, 10:12 AM
14 minutes ago 218 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5132561
Clonmel Commercials and Borris-Ileigh are looking to defend their titles in 2020.
Clonmel Commercials and Borris-Ileigh are looking to defend their titles in 2020.
Clonmel Commercials and Borris-Ileigh are looking to defend their titles in 2020.

THE TIPPERARY SENIOR club football and hurling finals are set for September after championship dates were ratified at the county management meeting last night.

The action will get under way on the weekend of 18/19 July with the first round of the senior and intermediate football championships. The first round of the senior, Séamus Ó Riain and intermediate hurling championships will take place the following weekend.

Subsequent rounds of the hurling and football competitions will take place throughout August with the hurling quarter-finals and relegation semi-finals taking place on the weekend of 29/30 August.

To facilitate the possibility of a dual club reaching both hurling and football semi-finals, those games are currently scheduled for the weekends of 5/6 September and/or 12/13 September.

The senior hurling and football relegation finals, as well as the Séamus Ó Riain relegation final, are set for the weekend of 12/13 September. The finals of these competitions will be played the following weekend.

Tipperary’s CCC will meet early next week to draw the first round pairings for the various championships.

Full details on all hurling and football club competitions in Tipperary for 2020 are available here.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie