HURLING AND FOOTBALL action from Tipperary, Antrim and Donegal takes the focus in next weekend’s live TV coverage as the GAA club season ramps up in importance.
RTÉ’s new season of games commences on Saturday afternoon with the first of the Tipperary senior hurling semi-finals.
Defending champions Loughmore-Castleiney put their title on the line when they face Holycross-Ballycahill, who last contested the decider back in 1991.
Advertisement
Loughmore-Castleiney are bidding to reach the final for the fourth time in six seasons. Tipperary All-Ireland winners will be in opposition with the McGrath brothers (Noel, John and Brian) going up against Bryan O’Mara and Joe Caesar.
Then on Sunday there are Antrim and Donegal senior football finals live on TG4.
The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Tipperary, Antrim and Donegal GAA club games live on TV next weekend
HURLING AND FOOTBALL action from Tipperary, Antrim and Donegal takes the focus in next weekend’s live TV coverage as the GAA club season ramps up in importance.
RTÉ’s new season of games commences on Saturday afternoon with the first of the Tipperary senior hurling semi-finals.
Defending champions Loughmore-Castleiney put their title on the line when they face Holycross-Ballycahill, who last contested the decider back in 1991.
Loughmore-Castleiney are bidding to reach the final for the fourth time in six seasons. Tipperary All-Ireland winners will be in opposition with the McGrath brothers (Noel, John and Brian) going up against Bryan O’Mara and Joe Caesar.
Then on Sunday there are Antrim and Donegal senior football finals live on TG4.
Naomh Conaill and Donegal footballer Ciaran Thompson. Laszlo Geczo / INPHO Laszlo Geczo / INPHO / INPHO
The final in Antrim will be contested by Cargin, the powerhouse chasing a fourth successive title. They’ll meet Dunloy, who they saw off by five points in the final two years ago.
Then in Donegal, the decider will be contested by Gaoth Dobhair and Naomh Conaill in Letterkenny.
Naomh Conaill have claimed four of the last six championships (2019-20 andd 2022-23), while Gaoth Dobhair last lifted this title in 2018, at the expense of Naomh Conaill.
The Glenties club have turned the tables on Sunday’s opponents though when they defeated them in the 2019 and 2023 finals.
******
Saturday 11 October
Tipperary senior hurling semi-final
Sunday 12 October
Antrim senior football final
Donegal senior football final
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
Antrim club Donegal GAA GAA fixtures Gaelic Football Hurling Tipperary Tune in