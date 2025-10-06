Tipperary, Antrim and Donegal GAA club games live on TV next weekend

HURLING AND FOOTBALL action from Tipperary, Antrim and Donegal takes the focus in next weekend’s live TV coverage as the GAA club season ramps up in importance.

RTÉ’s new season of games commences on Saturday afternoon with the first of the Tipperary senior hurling semi-finals.

Defending champions Loughmore-Castleiney put their title on the line when they face Holycross-Ballycahill, who last contested the decider back in 1991.

Advertisement

Loughmore-Castleiney are bidding to reach the final for the fourth time in six seasons. Tipperary All-Ireland winners will be in opposition with the McGrath brothers (Noel, John and Brian) going up against Bryan O’Mara and Joe Caesar.

Then on Sunday there are Antrim and Donegal senior football finals live on TG4.

Naomh Conaill and Donegal footballer Ciaran Thompson. Laszlo Geczo / INPHO Laszlo Geczo / INPHO / INPHO

The final in Antrim will be contested by Cargin, the powerhouse chasing a fourth successive title. They’ll meet Dunloy, who they saw off by five points in the final two years ago.

Then in Donegal, the decider will be contested by Gaoth Dobhair and Naomh Conaill in Letterkenny.

Naomh Conaill have claimed four of the last six championships (2019-20 andd 2022-23), while Gaoth Dobhair last lifted this title in 2018, at the expense of Naomh Conaill.

The Glenties club have turned the tables on Sunday’s opponents though when they defeated them in the 2019 and 2023 finals.

******

Saturday 11 October

Tipperary senior hurling semi-final

Loughmore Castleiney v Holycross Ballycahill, FBD Semple Stadium, Thurles, 4.10pm – RTÉ 2.

Sunday 12 October

Antrim senior football final

Dunloy v Cargin, Corrigan Park, Belfast, 1.30pm – TG4.

Related Reads 5 key storylines after an action-packed GAA club weekend Cork semi-finals: Lehane the late hero for Midleton against Blackrock, Sarsfields survive St Finbarr's test Éire Óg celebrate Clare senior hurling glory after 35-year wait

Donegal senior football final