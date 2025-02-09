After winning start, Limerick pose a big challenge for new-look Tipperary

AFTER TWO ROUNDS of the Allianz Hurling League, Tipperary are top of Division 1A.

Liam Cahill’s side have enjoyed a perfect start after wins over Galway and Wexford, but a a significant challenge lies ahead against Limerick at the Gaelic Grounds on Sunday.

Tipp also opened strongly last year, with three wins from three, before Limerick condemned them to their first league defeat at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

The Premier had comfortably beaten Dublin, Galway and Westmeath, but John Kiely’s side halted their flow as Limerick looked to step up their league title defence. The four in-a-row All-Ireland winners finished up one-point winners — 0-26 to 3-16 — though the scoreline didn’t reflect their sheer second-half dominance.

Tipp bounced back with a win in Antrim as they secured a league semi-final spot, but again were second best there as Clare triumphed by eight points in Portlaoise. While the Banner went on to savour league and championship glory, Tipperary’s season spiralled.

For the second time in three years, they failed to emerge from the Munster championship. A 15-point hammering to Limerick at the Gaelic Grounds was a disastrous start. The visitors trailed 0-12 to 0-6 at half time, it was 2-27 to 0-18 at the finish.

A draw with Waterford at Walsh Park offered some reprieve, but another heavy defeat to Cork eliminated Tipp from the Munster and All-Ireland championships. This drubbing came on home soil, with the Rebels romping to an 18-point win in Thurles. Their season officially ended at the same venue on 26 May with a dead rubber defeat to Clare.

Cahill’s third season in charge has begun with a new-look team carving out wins over Galway (3-25 to 2-16) and Wexford (1-22 to 0-19). The big question now is whether they can maintain this challenge for the year.

The recent evidence points to early promise fading, players burning out and energy dissipating by the time the business end rolls around. It has been an unwanted trend for Cahill teams: his previous Waterford side won the league in April 2022, but by the end of May, they were out of the championship picture. He will hope those warning signs mean little in 2025, with significant changes made to the panel.

Several players have been handed competitive senior debuts: Darragh McCarthy is the standout rising star. The 2024 Munster U20 Player of the Year has seamlessly taken over set-piece duty, leading the scoring charge with 2-13 (2 penalties, 11 frees, 1 65) against Galway and Wexford.

McCarthy linked up with another newcomer in the full-forward line in Salthill, Dylan Walsh prominent with 1-3. Sam O’Farrell hit 0-2 from wing back that same day, while Michael Corcoran featured in defence in both games.

Robert Doyle impressed off the bench against the Tribe and earned his first start the next day, while Conor Martin, Gavin O’Halloran, Josh Keller and Oisín O’Donoghue have been other recent debutants.

Along with ins, there have been outs. Patrick ‘Bonner’ Maher and Dan McCormack have retired from inter-county hurling, with Seamus Callanan, John ‘Bubbles’ O’Dwyer, Padraic Maher and Niall O’Meara the other All-Ireland winners who have called time in recent years. Cathal Barrett is another notable absentee, having been left off the panel, while Mark Kehoe opted out to travel.

There have been other boosts: Noel McGrath has recommitted for a 17th season. Séamus Kennedy has returned from a cruciate ligament injury. Captain Ronan Maher, sharpshooter Jake Morris and Jason Forde are among others providing experience and steel as Cahill bloods youth and strengthens his panel.

Tipp manager Liam Cahill. Tom Maher / INPHO Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO

He has spoken about using the league to “get the Tipperary public back behind us again” along with the obvious targets: retaining Division 1A status, first and foremost, with two teams relegated this year, and nailing down a starting team for championship.

“It’s really, really important that these players are coming through and are getting the opportunity,” Cahill told reporters recently.

“Myself and the management team and the county board, everyone that is aligned in this, know the direction we want to go. I can’t be sure what pace it’s going to move at, but I know what direction it wants to go and it’s a time now for big leadership in Tipperary and bravery as management and coaches and players and county board.

“I’d ask the Tipp supporters to be brave as well and come out and support them. There’s not much bravery in going up to Croke Park every year over the last decade for semi-finals and All-Irelands and all that. They’re easy things to do.”

Destination TUS Gaelic Grounds this weekend it is, a venue of note for Tipp. They’ll need little reminder of the humiliating defeat in last year’s Munster championship.

Signs of improvement must be shown, with Limerick again first up in provincial fare in Thurles on 20 April.

This feels like their first significant challenge in the league: Galway were experimental and understrength, Wexford have been hit hard with retirements and injuries.

Limerick will prove a stern test in their first home game of the year — and provide a good benchmark as to where this Tipp team are at. Sunday is the start of four games against the 2024 All-Ireland semi-finalists. It’s followed by Cork at home, Kilkenny away and Clare at home.

Hard tasks lie ahead, but Cahill is confident the Premier can push on.

“We’re on the right track with the majority of these younger fellas. It’s small building blocks all the time.”

Block by block, Tipperary must stay as close to the top as possible.