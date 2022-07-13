Tipperary duo Dunne and Curran step away from senior hurling management team

TIPPERARY ALL-IRELAND winners Tommy Dunne and Paul Curran have stepped down from their roles with the county’s senior hurling management team.

A Tipperary GAA spokesperson confirmed to The42 this morning that the pair, who came on board last October with new manager Colm Bonnar, have stepped away.

Advertisement

The news was first reported today by the Nenagh Guardian with uncertainty continuing over whether Bonnar will remain in charge for the 2023 season.

Tipperary endured a hugely disappointing 2022 championship campaign as they lost all four of their games in the Munster round-robin series.

Bonnar was appointed manager last September and then in October assembled his management team. Toomevara clubman Dunne, the 2001 All-Ireland winning captain, had huge experience in a coaching capacity after being involved previously during Liam Sheedy’s reign as Tipperary won the All-Ireland in 2019, and prior to that when Declan Ryan was in charge.

Mullinahone native Curran, a two-time All-Star and defensive anchor of Tipperary teams, had been involved in coaching with O’Loughlin Gaels in Kilkenny, along with performance coaching roles with the Antrim hurlers and Kilkenny camogie team, before joining the Premier senior setup.

Exclusive NZ - IRE

Rugby Analysis Get Murray Kinsella's match analysis and Garry Doyle's updates from New Zealand exclusive to members Become a Member

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!