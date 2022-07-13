Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 15°C Wednesday 13 July 2022
Advertisement

Tipperary duo Dunne and Curran step away from senior hurling management team

Both figures were All-Ireland senior hurling winners as players with the county.

By Fintan O'Toole Wednesday 13 Jul 2022, 9:34 AM
1 hour ago 3,353 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5815723
Tommy Dunne and Paul Curran.
Image: INPHO
Tommy Dunne and Paul Curran.
Tommy Dunne and Paul Curran.
Image: INPHO

TIPPERARY ALL-IRELAND winners Tommy Dunne and Paul Curran have stepped down from their roles with the county’s senior hurling management team.

A Tipperary GAA spokesperson confirmed to The42 this morning that the pair, who came on board last October with new manager Colm Bonnar, have stepped away.

The news was first reported today by the Nenagh Guardian with uncertainty continuing over whether Bonnar will remain in charge for the 2023 season.

Tipperary endured a hugely disappointing 2022 championship campaign as they lost all four of their games in the Munster round-robin series.

Bonnar was appointed manager last September and then in October assembled his management team. Toomevara clubman Dunne, the 2001 All-Ireland winning captain, had huge experience in a coaching capacity after being involved previously during Liam Sheedy’s reign as Tipperary won the All-Ireland in 2019, and prior to that when Declan Ryan was in charge.

Mullinahone native Curran, a two-time All-Star and defensive anchor of Tipperary teams, had been involved in coaching with O’Loughlin Gaels in Kilkenny, along with performance coaching roles with the Antrim hurlers and Kilkenny camogie team, before joining the Premier senior setup.

Exclusive NZ - IRE
Rugby Analysis

Get Murray Kinsella's match analysis and Garry Doyle's updates from New Zealand exclusive to members

Become a Member

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie