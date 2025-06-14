Tipperary make light work of Laois to book All-Ireland quarter final with Galway

All-Ireland SHC preliminary quarter-final

Laois 0-18

Tipperary 3-32

Stephen Barry reports from Laois Hire O’Moore Park

JASON FORDE BAGGED 2-5 as Tipperary ran out 23-point winners over Laois to book an All-Ireland quarter-final against Galway.

The Premier racked up 7-38 against Offaly in this fixture two years ago, and they could’ve come closer to that mark but for the crossbar, post, and Cathal Dunne denying them further green flags.

Sam O’Farrell netted his first goal for Tipp, while Darragh McCarthy tallied 0-9, and Willie Connors clipped 0-5 from midfield. They had 12 different scorers in total.

Liam Cahill made three changes as Eoghan Connolly was marked absent, while Jake Morris and Conor Stakelum were named on the bench and weren’t called upon. In came Joe Caesar, Alan Tynan, and Séamus Kennedy for his first championship start since 2023.

Kennedy’s St Mary’s clubmate Peter McGarry also gained a senior debut off the bench. Ryan Mullaney was added to the Laois starting team, while Diarmaid Conway was a late withdrawal, replaced by Donnacha Hartnett.

The hosts deployed Fiachra C Fennell as a sweeper, but Tipp were able to steer around him for an opening 1-5 burst inside five minutes.

Forde began the scoring after 20 seconds, and the Silvermines star found the net in the fourth minute, after O’Farrell secured the sliotar. Connors struck three points from midfield in that fast start.

They could’ve added a second goal as McCarthy tried to make sure of his finish, only for Dunne to turn his shot around the post.

The O’Moore keeper had caught the eye with a breathtaking double save in the Joe McDonagh Cup final defeat. He produced another here from Forde and John McGrath, before play was called back for a tap-over McCarthy free.

Laois produced some good puck-out routines for Paddy Purcell to open their account with a brace. Tomás Keyes converted four frees, two of which he won himself, and tacked on a pair from play to help cut the deficit to six.

He also threatened a goal, but Rhys Shelly saved and Michael Breen cleared Mark Dowling’s rebound effort.

Three defenders got on the board, Hartnett, Jordan Walshe, and Pádraig Delaney, but the hosts were derailed by inaccurate shooting. They hit nine wides for a first-half conversion rate of 48%, and ended with 17.

Tipp put together some smart moves as Andrew Ormond struck 0-3, McGrath 0-2, and corner-back Robert Doyle also got on the board before being withdrawn at half-time. They led 1-18 to 0-12 by that juncture.

Purcell pointed from the restart, but Tipp added two goals within four minutes. For the first, McGrath broke Shelly’s long ball for O’Farrell to rifle home his first senior goal. Then, McGrath rumbled a short puck-out for Ormond to tee up Forde’s precise finish. McGrath smashed the crossbar with another opening moments later.

McGarry impressed with his pace and passing. The former football panellist teed up points for Tynan and McGrath before slotting one of his own. In between, he came close to a debut goal only to crack the post. Joe Fogarty was off target with another, while Oisín O’Donoghue blasted over the bar.

Scorers for Laois: Tomás Keyes 0-9 (6f), Paddy Purcell 0-4, Donnacha Hartnett 0-1, Pádraig Delaney 0-1, Jordan Walshe 0-1, James Keyes 0-1, Aaron Dunphy 0-1.

Scorers for Tipperary: Jason Forde 2-5 (0-2f), Darragh McCarthy 0-9 (6f, 1 65), Willie Connors 0-5, Sam O’Farrell 1-1, Andrew Ormond 0-3, John McGrath 0-3, Robert Doyle 0-1, Joe Caesar 0-1, Alan Tynan 0-1, Joe Fogarty 0-1, Peter McGarry 0-1, Oisín O’Donoghue 0-1.

Laois

1. Cathal Dunne (Clough-Ballacolla)

2. Cody Comerford (The Harps)

6. Pádraig Delaney (The Harps)

18. Donnacha Hartnett (Rosenallis)

5. Ryan Mullaney (Castletown)

3. Lee Cleere (Clough-Ballacolla)

7. Jordan Walshe (Clough-Ballacolla)

9. David Dooley (Rosenallis, captain)

12. Paddy Purcell (Rathdowney-Errill)

8. Fiachra C Fennell (Rosenallis)

11. Tomás Keyes (Camross)

10. Aidan Corby (Clough-Ballacolla)

13. Mark Dowling (Camross)

14. Ben Conroy (Slieve Bloom)

15. James Keyes (Colt-Shanahoe)

Subs:

19. Tom Cuddy (Camross) for Delaney (35, inj)

21. John Lennon (Rosenallis) for Corby (49)

23. Aaron Dunphy (Borris-in-Osory/Kilcotton) for Dowling (51)

17. Pádraic Dunne (The Harps) for Mullaney (57)

22. Martin Phelan (Castletown) for Walshe (64)

Tipperary

1. Rhys Shelly (Moycarkey-Borris)

2. Robert Doyle (Clonoulty-Rossmore)

3. Bryan O’Mara (Holycross-Ballycahill)

4. Michael Breen (Ballina)

9. Séamus Kennedy (St Mary’s)

5. Craig Morgan (Kilruane MacDonaghs)

6. Ronan Maher (Thurles Sarsfields, captain)

7. Joe Caesar (Holycross-Ballycahill)

8. Willie Connors (Kiladangan)

10. Alan Tynan (Roscrea)

11. Andrew Ormond (JK Brackens)

12. Sam O’Farrell (Nenagh Éire Óg)

15. Jason Forde (Silvermines)

14. John McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney)

13. Darragh McCarthy (Toomevara)

Subs:

24. Johnny Ryan (Arravale Rovers) for Doyle (h-t)

23. Oisín O’Donoghue (Cashel King Cormacs) for Ormond (47)

20. Peter McGarry (St Mary’s) for Maher (47)

21. Brian McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney) for Morgan (54)

17. Joe Fogarty (Moneygall) for McCarthy (55)

Referee: Chris Mooney (Dublin)