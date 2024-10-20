Brilliant Loughmore-Castleiney complete Tipperary senior championship double

LOUGHMORE-CASTLEINEY COMPLETED the Tipperary senior double for an incredible third time in 11 years by dethroning Clonmel Commercials in the football final.

Just seven days after claiming the hurling title, and 24 hours after their second team annexed the Premier Junior football crown, they held out against the wind for a 0-11 to 0-7 success.

They did it against a Commercials team chasing a first three-in-a-row since the sixties but they never got within one score of Loughmore in the second half.

Loughmore’s 16th football title sets them up for a Munster semi-final away to the Clare or Limerick champions. But first, their hurlers will be in provincial action in four weeks’ time against either Ballygunner, Na Piarsaigh, or Doon.

Their player-manager Shane Hennessy, who welcomed a newborn baby to the family earlier in the week, wasn’t fit enough to pick himself due to injury. He was replaced by his brother Joey and playing in just his second-ever game in goal, he kept a second consecutive clean sheet.

They began with the yellow-warning wind at their backs and capitalised to take a 0-9 to 0-4 half-time lead.

Man-of-the-match Liam McGrath kicked 0-5, including a pair from play off left and right, while captain Liam Treacy slotted a long-range brace. Peter McGarry’s superb solo run almost came up with a goal in response but Hennessy parried the shot over.

Turning into the gale, Noel and Brian McGrath points maintained the five-point cushion through the third quarter.

Seán O’Connor had a shot at goal blocked by the leg of Willie Eviston and Commercials wouldn’t get a better chance.

Elsewhere, Rathgormack won back-to-back Waterford SFC titles for the first time since the nineties when inflicting another county-final defeat on Abbeyside-Ballinacourty by 2-10 to 0-8.

Late goals from Peter Walsh and James Power into the wind rounded out an eight-point win at Fraher Field. They will face either the Cork or Kerry champions in a Munster semi-final.

In Cavan, Crosserlough captured their 11th football title with a 2-6 to 0-4 victory over Ramor United. They also had late goals from Conor Rehill, direct from a mark, and Stephen Smith to secure the trophy.

Down champions Kilcoo are next up in an Ulster quarter-final.

In hurling, Ruairí Óg Cushendall defended their Antrim SHC title with a 1-16 to 2-12 victory over Cúchulainns Dunloy.

Wind-assisted Dunloy built a six-point half-time lead but a late scoring burst was enough for Cushendall’s 16th success.

They will meet Derry champions in the Ulster semi-final, after the Oak Leaf showpiece was postponed.

Portaferry await in the final after capturing the Down title with a 3-21 to 2-15 victory over Ballygalget to complete three-in-a-row.