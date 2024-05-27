Tickets for All-Ireland U20 hurling final sold out due to 'unprecedented demand' on system

TICKETS FOR THE All-Ireland U20 final between Tipperary and Offaly have been sold, Offaly GAA has announced.

The sides will meet in Kilkenny’s Nowlan Park on Saturday evening at 7.15pm with tickets going on sale earlier this afternoon. However, the Faithful County has released a statement saying that the fixture is sold out due to an “unprecedented demand” which has placed “immense pressure on the ticketing system.”

Offaly Express reports that a Ticketmaster spokesperson confirmed that the game was sold out and that there is “absolutely nothing wrong with the site.”

The Offaly GAA statement reads:

“Due to the unprecedented demand for tickets for the under-20 All-Ireland match, we wish to inform you that all tickets are sold out. The high demand put immense pressure on the ticketing system, causing issues for supporters. This situation was beyond our control.

“Nowlan Park was selected as the match venue several months ago. This Kilkenny City venue is hosting this year’s All-Ireland under-20 hurling final to commemorate the 100th anniversary of James Nowlan’s death. Kilkenny’s home ground and the under-20 cup have both been named in his honour since 2016, making this centenary year particularly significant.

“We hope that additional tickets may become available in the coming days. We will keep supporters updated on any new developments.

“We sincerely thank all the Faithful for their huge support.”

