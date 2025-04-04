TIPPERARY HAVE MADE five changes to their starting team to face Cork in Sunday’s Allianz Division 1A hurling league final.
Bryan O’Mara, Sam O’Farrell, Alan Tynan, Gearóid O’Connor and Darragh McCarthy all start, as Brian McGrath, Séamus Kennedy, Noel McGrath, Conor Bowe and Dylan Walsh make way from the side that beat Clare last month.
Noel McGrath is absent from the matchday 26.
O’Farrell and McCarthy both starred for the Tipperary U21s on Wednesday night, and they return to SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh to play another Cork team on Sunday.
Throw-in on Leeside is 4pm, with the action live on TG4.
Tipperary make five changes for league final against Cork
The Rebels named their team last night, with Brian Hayes named to start.
Meanwhile, Offaly have shown their hand for Sunday’s Division 1B final against Waterford.
Padraig Cantwell is in for the suspended James Mahon, while Cathal King replaces the injured Ter Guinan.
Waterford are yet to name their selection.
Tipperary (v Cork)
1. Barry Hogan (Kiladangan)
2. Robert Doyle (Clonoulty-Rossmore), 3. Eoghan Connolly (Cashel King Cormacs), 4. Michael Breen (Ballina)
5. Joe Caesar (Holycross-Ballycahill). 6. Ronan Maher (Thurles Sarsfields, captain), 7. Bryan O’Mara (Holycross-Ballycahill)
8. Craig Morgan (Kilruane MacDonaghs), 9. Sam O’Farrell (Nenagh Éire Óg)
10. Alan Tynan (Roscrea) 11. Willie Connors (Kiladangan), 12. Gearoid O’Connor (Moyne Templetuohy)
13. Darragh McCarthy (Toomevara), 14. Jake Morris (Nenagh Éire Óg). 15. Jason Forde (Silvermines).
Offaly (v Waterford)
1. Mark Troy (Durrow)
2. Ben Conneely (St Rynagh’s), 3. Ciaran Burke (Durrow), 4. Padraig Cantwell (Shamrocks)
5. Ross Ravenhill (Durrow), 6. Donal Shirley (Tubber), 7. Jason Sampson (Shinrone)
8. Colin Spain (Kilcormac-Killoughey), 9. Cathal King (Carrig & Riverstown)
10. Oisin Kelly (Belmont), 11. Daniel Bourke (Durrow), 12. Killian Sampson (Shinrone)
13. Dan Ravenhill (Durrow), 14. Charlie Mitchell (Kilcormac-Killoughey), 15. Brian Duignan (Durrow).
GAA Hurling Team news