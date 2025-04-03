Brian Hayes named to start as Cork reveal side for league final with Tipperary

BRIAN HAYES HAS been named to start in the Cork team to face Tipperary in Sunday’s Allianz Division 1A hurling league final.

Hayes came off injured in Cork’s win over Galway last Saturday week, but fears he had suffered a severe knee injury were allayed after scan results came back.

The St Finbarr’s forward has been named to start alongside Patrick Horgan and Alan Connolly in the full-forward line.

There are four changes in the Cork team announced from that which defeated Galway last time out, with Eoin Downey, Cormac O’Brien, Diarmuid Healy, and Connolly all named to start.

Throw-in on Sunday in SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh is 4pm.

Cork

1. Patrick Collins (Ballinhassig)

2. Niall O’Leary (Castlelyons), 3. Eoin Downey (Glen Rovers), 4. Seán O’Donoghue (Inniscarra)

5. Ciaran Joyce (Castlemartyr), 6. Robert Downey (Glen Rovers – captain), 7. Cormac O’Brien (Newtownshandrum)

8. Tim O’Mahony (Newtownshandrum), 9. Ethan Twomey (St.Finbarr’s)

10. Diarmuid Healy (Lisgoold), 11. Darragh Fitzgibbon (Charleville), 12. Shane Barrett (Blarney),

13. Patrick Horgan (Glen Rovers), 14. Alan Connolly (Blackrock), 15. Brian Hayes (St Finbarr’s)

Subs