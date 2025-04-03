Advertisement
More Stories
Brian Hayes, in action against Galway. James Lawlor/INPHO
FreeTeamsheet

Brian Hayes named to start as Cork reveal side for league final with Tipperary

Throw-in on Sunday in SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh is 4pm.
9.44pm, 3 Apr 2025

BRIAN HAYES HAS been named to start in the Cork team to face Tipperary in Sunday’s Allianz Division 1A hurling league final.

Hayes came off injured in Cork’s win over Galway last Saturday week, but fears he had suffered a severe knee injury were allayed after scan results came back.

The St Finbarr’s forward has been named to start alongside Patrick Horgan and Alan Connolly in the full-forward line.

There are four changes in the Cork team announced from that which defeated Galway last time out, with Eoin Downey, Cormac O’Brien, Diarmuid Healy, and Connolly all named to start.

Throw-in on Sunday in SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh is 4pm.

Cork

1. Patrick Collins (Ballinhassig)

2. Niall O’Leary (Castlelyons), 3. Eoin Downey (Glen Rovers), 4. Seán O’Donoghue (Inniscarra)

5. Ciaran Joyce (Castlemartyr), 6. Robert Downey (Glen Rovers – captain), 7. Cormac O’Brien (Newtownshandrum) 

8. Tim O’Mahony (Newtownshandrum), 9. Ethan Twomey (St.Finbarr’s)

10. Diarmuid Healy (Lisgoold), 11. Darragh Fitzgibbon (Charleville), 12. Shane Barrett (Blarney),

13. Patrick Horgan (Glen Rovers), 14. Alan Connolly (Blackrock), 15. Brian Hayes (St Finbarr’s)

Subs

  • 16. Brion Saunderson (Midleton)
  • 17. Damien Cahalane (St.Finbarr’s)
  • 18. Ger Millerick (Fr O’Neill’s)
  • 19. Tommy O’Connell (Midleton)
  • 20. Mark Coleman (Blarney)
  • 21. Luke Meade (Newcestown)
  • 22. Brian Roche (Bride Rovers)
  • 23. Seamus Harnedy (St Ita’s)
  • 24. Declan Dalton (Fr O’Neills)
  • 25. Jack O’Connor (Sarsfields)
  • 26. Shane Kingston (Douglas)
Author
View comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie