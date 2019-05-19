Tipperary welcome the Déise to Semple Stadium in the Munster Senior Hurling Championship.
Tipperary 0-4 Waterford 0-1
Michael Breen and John O’Dwyer tag on two more for Tipperary and it’s a three point advantage already. Bubbles is enjoying an electric start.
Tipperary 0-2 Waterford 0-1
Pauric Mahony responds down the other end with a free from close range, but John O’Dwyer with an immediate response of his own to reinstate Tipp’s lead. Two points from three attacks for the hosts already.
Tipperary 0-1 Waterford 0-0
Jason Forde with a score straight away for Tipperary, breaking free from the throw-in to clip off the bar with just 20 seconds on the clock.
We’re underway at Semple Stadium for the first half!
There’s one late change for Tipperary by Liam Sheedy ahead of throw-in, as Dan McCormack replaces Niall O’Meara in the half forward line.
Round 2...Dan McCormack in for Niall O'Meara for Tipp. Waterford as selected and haven't won against Tipp since 2008 All Ireland semi final #GAA @IrishSunSport pic.twitter.com/IINwJSN9tc— Jason Byrne (@moseyb86) May 19, 2019
Just a few minutes to go as the players make their way out onto the pitch.
Barry Kelly joined us in studio to debate how refereeing in hurling brings challenges that are hard to meet. https://t.co/4RBZVjSHI3— The Sunday Game (@TheSundayGame) May 19, 2019
Ahead of today’s game, The42′s Kevin O’Brien has been taking a closer look at how Tipperary boss Liam Sheedy has gotten the best out of mercurial forward John O’Dwyer, especially after last weekend’s impressive defeat of Cork.
“The quality of the front six was epitomised by the reinvention of John ‘Bubbles’ O’Dwyer as a deep-lying centre-forward,” he writes. “He shot 0-7 from ten attempts and directly assisted 1-2, including a wonderfully precise pass for John McGrath’s green flag in the second-half.
“Tipperary’s devastating attack hit 2-24 from open play, led by a leaner looking O’Dwyer and the return to form of McGrath and Seamus Callanan.
“O’Dwyer started in the full-forward line before Callanan was eventually posted on the edge of the square and the former was repositioned to 11, where he was stationed for the entire second period.”
You can read Kevin’s piece in full here.
Home advantage has been a big talking point in the Munster Championship over the last couple of seasons.
Ahead of this afternoon’s clash, The42′s Fintan O’Toole has been addressing the subject after last weekend’s wins on the road for both Tipp and Clare away from home.
“Amidst the and chaos of last summer’s Munster hurling championship, one line rang true,” he writes. “Home advantage counted. Two games into 2019 and that 2018 pattern has been ripped up.
“The upshot of the early results is that it makes the challenge facing Cork and Waterford today more daunting as they take on buoyant forces in Limerick and Tipperary.
“Defeat for either will scupper their hopes of a Munster final place but will not necessarily torpedo their chances of finishing third in a ferociously competitive province.”
You can read Fintan’s preview of today’s Munster action here.
Just about three-quarters of an hour to go before throw-in at Semple Stadium. How do you see this afternoon’s game unfolding? Let us know below.
Derek McGrath and Michael Ryan discuss the controversial 2018 draw between @tipperarygaa and @waterfordgaa, that 'Ghost Goal' and today's crucial rematch at Semple Stadium. Watch live on @rte2 from 1pm #RTEGAA pic.twitter.com/Nn59xs89cK— The Sunday Game (@TheSundayGame) May 19, 2019
Here are today’s teams:
Tipperary
1. Brian Hogan (Lorrha-Dorrha)
2. Cathal Barrett (Holycross Ballycahill)
3. James Barry (Upperchurch Drombane)
4. Ronan Maher (Thurles Sarsfield)
5. Brendan Maher (Borris-Ileigh)
6. Padraic Maher (Thurles Sarsfield)
7. Alan Flynn (Kildangan)
8. Noel McGrath (Loughmore Castleiney)
9. Michael Breen (Ballina)
10. Jason Forde (Silvermines)
11. Patrick Maher (Lorrha-Dorrha)
12. Niall O’Meara (Kilruane McDonaghs)
13. John O’Dwyer (Killenaule)
14. Seamus Callanan (Drom Inch) (C)
15. John McGrath (Loughmore Castleiney)
Waterford
1. Stephen O’Keeffe (Ballygunner)
2. Calum Lyons (Ballyduff Lower)
3. Conor Prunty (Abbeyside)
4. Noel Connors (Passage)
5. Philip Mahony (Ballygunner)
6. Tadhg De Burca (Clashmore)
7. Kevin Moran (De La Salle)
8. Jamie Barron (Fourmilewater)
9. Conor Gleeson (Fourmilewater)
10. Thomas Ryan (Tullow)
11. Austin Gleeson (Mount Sion)
12. Pauric Mahony (Ballygunner)
13. Jack Predndergast (Lismore)
14. Patrick Curran (Dungarvan)
15. Stephen Bennett (Ballysaggart)
Good afternoon everybody, you’re very welcome along to our minute-by-minute coverage of today’s Munster Hurling Championship second round clash between Tipperary and Waterford at Semple Stadium.
The Premier County set out their stall in impressive fashion a week ago, bucking the trend of Munster sides enjoying consistent form on home turf by departing Paric Uí Chaoimh with an impressive 1-24 to 2-28 away win against Cork.
That performance on Leeside has whetted supporters’ appetites that this could be the first year since 2016 that Tipp go all the way and lift Liam MacCarthy at the end of the summer.
There’s a long way to go yet but another win today against Waterford would do wonder’s for Tipperary’s as they hope to close in on a first Munster final spot in three years, when they went all the way against the Déise back in 2016.
Waterford’s Munster hopes are seriously on the line today. Pauric Fanning’s men suffered a disappointing, narrow 0-22 to 1-20 defeat at home to Clare a week ago at Walsh Park, meaning they face an uphill battle approaching round two today.
Throw-in at Semple Stadium is coming up in an hour’s time at 2.00pm, with today’s game live on RTÉ 2 if you happen to be near a TV.
