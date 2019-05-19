Ahead of today’s game, The42′s Kevin O’Brien has been taking a closer look at how Tipperary boss Liam Sheedy has gotten the best out of mercurial forward John O’Dwyer, especially after last weekend’s impressive defeat of Cork.

“The quality of the front six was epitomised by the reinvention of John ‘Bubbles’ O’Dwyer as a deep-lying centre-forward,” he writes. “He shot 0-7 from ten attempts and directly assisted 1-2, including a wonderfully precise pass for John McGrath’s green flag in the second-half.

“Tipperary’s devastating attack hit 2-24 from open play, led by a leaner looking O’Dwyer and the return to form of McGrath and Seamus Callanan.

“O’Dwyer started in the full-forward line before Callanan was eventually posted on the edge of the square and the former was repositioned to 11, where he was stationed for the entire second period.”