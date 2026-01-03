All-Ireland champions Tipperary strike late to deny Waterford fightback in Fethard draw

Munster Hurling League Round 1

Tipperary 1-18

Waterford 1-18

AFTER LEADING FOR much of the game, All-Ireland champions Tipperary needed an injury-time pointed free from substitute Jack Leamy to earn a draw with Waterford in the Munster Hurling League Round 1 clash on Saturday afternoon.

Waterford had come from eight points down to lead by a point as the game entered added time.

Trailing 1-17 to 0-12 in the 50th minute, the Déise then hit 1-6 without reply — the goal from Charlie Treen — over the next 10 minutes to take the lead entering added time in the 60-minute game, before Leamy’s late score earned a share of the spoils for the home side.

The game was played at Fethard Town Park grass pitch after Clonmel Sportsfield was deemed unplayable due to a frozen pitch just 30 minutes before the scheduled start time.

After going three points down in the opening four minutes, Tipperary hit back to take the lead for the first time in the 10th minute, and were ahead by double scores at the break, 1-11 to 0-7, with the goal coming from full-forward Paddy Creedon in the 21st minute, pulling on the ball one-handed to shoot past Billy Nolan in the Waterford goal.

The All-Ireland champions continued to dominate in the third quarter, but 10 substitutions — four at half time, and six more in the second half — appeared to disrupt their rhythm and allowed a highly-competitive Waterford back into contention.

However, on a bitterly cold day, and with the late venue change, both sides would probably accept a share of the spoils as a fair outcome.

Scorers for Tipperary: Paddy McCormack 0-4 frees; Jack Leamy 0-4, 0-3 frees; Paddy Creedon 1-1; Darragh Stakelum 0-2; Brian McGrath 0-2, 0-1 free; Robert Doyle, Joe Caesar, Josh Keller, Alan Tynan, Andrew Ormond 0-1 each.

Scorers for Waterford: Reuben Halloran 0-8, 0-7 frees, 0-1 65; Charlie Treen 1-3; Sean Walsh 0-2; Billy Nolan 0-1 free; Conor Keane, Joe Booth, James Power, Marc Mahony 0-1 each.

TIPPERARY: Barry Hogan, Conor Martin, Robert Doyle, Michael Breen, Joe Caesar, Brian McGrath, Bryan O’Mara, Josh Keller, Alan Tynan, Oisin O’Donoghue, Peter McGarry, Darragh Stakelum, Andrew Ormond, Paddy Creedon, Paddy McCormack.

Subs: Conor Stakelum for Darragh Stakelum (HT), Jack Leamy for McCormack (HT), Joe Fogarty for McGarry (HT), Adam Ryan for Breen (HT), Adam Daly for Tynan (33), Joe Egan for Martin (43), Willie Connors for O’Mara (43), Charlie Ryan for

Keller (50), Adam Hall for Creedon (51), Billy Seymour for O’Donoghue (52).

WATERFORD: Billy Nolan, Daniel Lawlor, Jack Fagan, Conor Keane, Sean Mackey, Mark Fitzgerald, Brian Lynch, Seamus Fitzgerald, Tom O’Connell, Joe Booth, Rueben Halloran, Jack Twomey, Charlie Treen, Sean Walsh, James Power.

Subs: Marc Mahony for Twomey (8), Tholum Guiry for O’Connell (HT), Mairtin Power for Seamus Fitzgerald (45), Patrick Curran for Walsh (48), Tom Barron for Lynch (51), PJ Fanning for Mackey (56), Jack Lacey for Fagan (60).

Referee: Ciaran O’Regan (Cork).