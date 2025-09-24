ADAM ENGLISH, DARRAGH McCarthy, and Robert Doyle are the three players nominated for this year’s Young Hurler of the Year honour.
Doon star English impressed at midfield for Limerick with a series of brilliant scoring displays. Toomevara’s McCarthy shone for Tipperary as he struck 1-13 in their All-Ireland final success, while Clonoulty-Rossmore defender Doyle was a breakout figure for the Premier, notably producing a key block to deny Kilkenny a late goal in the semi-final.
Kyle Hayes in 2018 was the last Limerick winner of this award, while Cathal Barrett in 2014 was the most recent Tipperary recipient.
The nominations were chosen by a panel of Gaelic Games journalists from across, print, radio, TV and digital media.
Advertisement
The All-Stars take place on Friday 7 November.
2025 PwC GAA/GPA Young Hurler of the Year Nominees
The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Tipperary and Limerick players make up Young Hurler of the Year shortlist
ADAM ENGLISH, DARRAGH McCarthy, and Robert Doyle are the three players nominated for this year’s Young Hurler of the Year honour.
Doon star English impressed at midfield for Limerick with a series of brilliant scoring displays. Toomevara’s McCarthy shone for Tipperary as he struck 1-13 in their All-Ireland final success, while Clonoulty-Rossmore defender Doyle was a breakout figure for the Premier, notably producing a key block to deny Kilkenny a late goal in the semi-final.
Kyle Hayes in 2018 was the last Limerick winner of this award, while Cathal Barrett in 2014 was the most recent Tipperary recipient.
The nominations were chosen by a panel of Gaelic Games journalists from across, print, radio, TV and digital media.
The All-Stars take place on Friday 7 November.
2025 PwC GAA/GPA Young Hurler of the Year Nominees
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
Allstars GAA Hurling Limerick Rising Stars Tipperary