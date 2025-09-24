Tipperary and Limerick players make up Young Hurler of the Year shortlist

ADAM ENGLISH, DARRAGH McCarthy, and Robert Doyle are the three players nominated for this year’s Young Hurler of the Year honour.

Doon star English impressed at midfield for Limerick with a series of brilliant scoring displays. Toomevara’s McCarthy shone for Tipperary as he struck 1-13 in their All-Ireland final success, while Clonoulty-Rossmore defender Doyle was a breakout figure for the Premier, notably producing a key block to deny Kilkenny a late goal in the semi-final.

Kyle Hayes in 2018 was the last Limerick winner of this award, while Cathal Barrett in 2014 was the most recent Tipperary recipient.

The nominations were chosen by a panel of Gaelic Games journalists from across, print, radio, TV and digital media.

The All-Stars take place on Friday 7 November.

2025 PwC GAA/GPA Young Hurler of the Year Nominees

Adam English (Limerick)

Darragh McCarthy (Tipperary)