Ryan Moore's teenage son rides the first winner of horse racing career

TOBY MOORE, THE son of multiple champion jockey Ryan, secured his first winner under rules after steering the Godolphin-owned Valdorcia to a clear-cut victory at Kempton Park on Wednesday evening.

The 17-year-old, who has plenty of experience on the pony racing circuit and frequently lined up in the Shetland Pony Grand National races at the London International Horse Show, is the latest member of the Moore family to attempt to make his name in the professional ranks after his illustrious father and uncles Jamie and Josh.

Having been part of trainer Charlie Appleby’s team since last winter and riding work alongside not only his father but the likes of Kieren Fallon, William Buick and Billy Loughnane, he was handed his first professional ride by the Moulton Paddocks handler, donning the famous Godolphin silks and finishing third aboard Valdorcia at Kempton three weeks ago.

Having been beaten on three favourites since, Moore had another chance to break his duck in division one of the Unibet 2000 Sponsored Races At Kempton EBF Fillies’ Novice Stakes and Valdorcia duly delivered on her third competitive start, passing the post with two and a half lengths in hand as a 7-4 shot.

Ryan Moore has been champion jockey in Britain on three occasions, has ridden more than 2,500 winners on home soil and secured more than 200 Group or Grade One victories worldwide, while earlier this year he rode his 90th winner at Royal Ascot.

The Ballydoyle number one jockey is currently sidelined by injury and did not make the trip to Kempton, with his son adding: “He is at home watching. He shouldn’t be (out) too much longer hopefully, hopefully he’s back soon.”