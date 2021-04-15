BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 10°C Thursday 15 April 2021
Advertisement

Tokyo Olympics could still be cancelled, admits senior Japanese government member

The Olympics are due to get under way on 23 July, with the Paralympics taking place after.

By Press Association Thursday 15 Apr 2021, 9:52 AM
55 minutes ago 368 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5410435
A countdown clock in Tokyo on Wednesday shows 100 days to go until the Games.
Image: Koji Sasahara/AP
A countdown clock in Tokyo on Wednesday shows 100 days to go until the Games.
A countdown clock in Tokyo on Wednesday shows 100 days to go until the Games.
Image: Koji Sasahara/AP

THE TOKYO OLYMPIC and Paralympic Games should be cancelled if the coronavirus pandemic makes it impossible to host them safely, a senior member of the Japanese government has said.

Toshihiro Nikai, part of the country’s ruling Liberal Democratic party, raised the possibility of the Games being abandoned less than 100 days before the scheduled 23 July start date.

“If it becomes impossible, then it should be called off,” Nikai said, in quotes reported by the Kyodo news agency.

“What is the point of the Olympics if it’s responsible for spreading infections? We will have to make a decision at that point.”

A decision was taken last month to bar entry to overseas spectators and place limits on the number of delegates coming into Japan, but Nikai’s comments are at odds with the largely united front presented by the national government, the Tokyo metropolitan authorities, the local Games organising committee, the International Olympic Committee and the International Paralympic Committee.

Nikai later added in a statement, also reported by Kyodo: “What I meant was, if you are asking whether the Olympics and Paralympics should be held no matter what, I would say no.”

Opinion polls still show local opposition to the Games going ahead this summer, with over 70% of those responding to a Kyodo survey calling for the event to be cancelled or delayed.

However, the chair of the IOC’s co-ordination commission John Coates said at an event to mark 100 days to the Games: “Sydney wasn’t looking too good in public opinion one year before, but once we got into that last 100 days, things turned.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

“Those are the sorts of stories and there’ll be other stories of Japanese athletes and foreign athletes. Once those stories start to get out to the public, I’m very confident that public opinion will turn.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie