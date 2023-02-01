'I'm retiring, for good' - Tom Brady bows out

RECORD-BREAKING NFL quarterback Tom Brady announced today that he was “retiring for good” at the age of 45, one year after reversing his decision to quit the sport.

Brady, whose Tampa Bay Buccaneers team lost in the wildcard round of the NFL playoffs last month, made his announcement in a social media video.

“Good morning, I’ll get to the point right away: I’m retiring for good,” Brady said, sitting by a beach.

Brady won a record seven Super Bowls, six of them with the New England Patriots before adding his final triumph with Tampa in the 2020 season.

Brady had announced he was retiring on February 1, 2022, but 40 days later changed his mind and said he was returning for the 2022 season with the Bucs.

“I know the process was a pretty big deal last time, so when I woke up this morning I figured I’d just press record and let you guys know first. So I won’t be long-winded,” he added.

“I think you only get one super emotional retirement essay, and I used mine up last year. So, really, thank you guys, so much, to every single one of you, for supporting me.

“My family, my friends, teammates, my competitors, I could go on forever, there’s too many. Thank you, guys, for letting me live my absolute dream. I wouldn’t change a thing. Love you all,” he said.

Truly grateful on this day. Thank you 🙏🏻❤️ pic.twitter.com/j2s2sezvSS — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) February 1, 2023

Many would argue that Brady is the greatest NFL player of all time – something that looked fanciful when the quarterback was selected in the sixth round of the 2000 NFL Draft, the 199th overall pick.

Brady spent two decades at the New England Patriots between 2000 and 2019 and was central to the franchise’s dynasty.

He led the Patriots to their first Super Bowl triumph in 2001 and further titles followed in 2003, 2004, 2014, 2016 and 2018.

Brady joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in March 2020 and won his seventh Super Bowl title the following February.

He holds nearly every major quarterback record, including most career passing yards, completions, touchdown passes and games started.

Brady announced his retirement in a lengthy statement posted on social media last February, before making a U-turn and saying that he would indeed play for a 23rd NFL season.

Tampa Bay’s season came to an end with a 31-14 play-off defeat to the Dallas Cowboys on January 17.

– © AFP 2023