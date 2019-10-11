This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Brady usurps Manning for second in all-time passing yards

The veteran QB earned another passing yards milestone as the New England Patriots defeated the New York Giants 35-14.

By The42 Team Friday 11 Oct 2019, 7:55 AM
45 minutes ago 1,268 Views 2 Comments
Record chaser: Tom Brady.
TOM BRADY ADDED another milestone to his Hall-of-Fame career during the New England Patriots’ 35-14 win over the New York Giants on Thursday.

The six-time Super Bowl champion moved past Peyton Manning on the all-time passing yardage list and now sits second with 72,757 yards – only New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (74,845) has more.

Brady needed just 18 yards heading into Thursday’s game and got them on a 19-yard completion to running back Sony Michel at the 14:20 mark of the first quarter.

The 42-year-old finished Thursday’s game completing 31 of his 41 throws for 334 yards with no touchdowns and one interception. Brady also rushed for six yards and two touchdowns on seven carries. 

The Patriots remain undefeated in the AFC East after recording their sixth win of the season.

Source: NFL/YouTube

