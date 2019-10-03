This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tom Lawrence named in Wales squad after drink-driving charge

Ryan Giggs has included the Derby County forward for the upcoming games against Slovakia and Croatia.

By The42 Team Thursday 3 Oct 2019, 10:46 AM
Tom Lawrence in action for Wales.
TOM LAWRENCE HAS been named in the Wales squad for this month’s Euro 2020 qualifiers against Slovakia and Croatia.

The call-up comes a week after local police charged Lawrence and Derby County team-mate Mason Bennett with drink-driving following a crash on the night of a scheduled team-building dinner.  

In the same incident, Republic of Ireland defender Richard Keogh sustained a knee injury that will sideline him for the remainder of the season.

Lawrence and Bennett both featured for Derby in last night’s Championship fixture away to Barnsley, which ended in a 2-2 draw.

Juventus midfielder Aaron Ramsey returns to the Wales squad after missing September’s qualifying win over Azerbaijan and the friendly against Belarus. Ryan Giggs has also recalled veteran centre-back Ashley Williams, now of Bristol City.

Real Madrid star Gareth Bale captained the team in their last qualifier against Azerbaijan and will have an important part to play as Wales, fourth in Group E, attempt to improve their automatic qualifying prospects.

