Morgan Treacy/INPHO File photo of Tom McKibbin.
# Singing in the rain
Tom McKibbin maintains strong Singapore Classic challenge
The 20-year-old Down golfer is chasing a first DP World Tour win.
22 minutes ago

Tom McKibbin continued to lead the Singapore Classic as he finished his second round after a weather delay at the Laguna National Resort.

The 20-year-old Down golfer maintained his impeccable form from an opening day 64 with four birdies on his front nine to take him to 12-under as he chases his first DP World Tour win.

After lipping out for birdie at 10, he bogeyed two of his next three holes to fall back into a tie for the lead. However, a birdie at the par-five 15th put him back ahead before finishing out with a string of pars after a rain delay.

He remains the clubhouse leader on 11-under, although he was soon joined on that mark by Chinese amateur Ding Wenyi who had five holes left to play.

  • You can follow the leaderboard here.

Waterford’s Gary Hurley is set to miss the cut after finishing with a double-bogey six for a round of 75 that took him back to even par for the tournament.

Cork golfer John Murphy also finished with a double-bogey six, one of three on his card, for a 75 that left him on five-over.

