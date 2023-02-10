Tom McKibbin maintains strong Singapore Classic challenge

Tom McKibbin continued to lead the Singapore Classic as he finished his second round after a weather delay at the Laguna National Resort.
The 20-year-old Down golfer maintained his impeccable form from an opening day 64 with four birdies on his front nine to take him to 12-under as he chases his first DP World Tour win.
After lipping out for birdie at 10, he bogeyed two of his next three holes to fall back into a tie for the lead. However, a birdie at the par-five 15th put him back ahead before finishing out with a string of pars after a rain delay.
He remains the clubhouse leader on 11-under, although he was soon joined on that mark by Chinese amateur Ding Wenyi who had five holes left to play.
Waterford’s Gary Hurley is set to miss the cut after finishing with a double-bogey six for a round of 75 that took him back to even par for the tournament.
Cork golfer John Murphy also finished with a double-bogey six, one of three on his card, for a 75 that left him on five-over.
